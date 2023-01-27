All you need to know about the new Percy Jackson series

Disney has announced who will be playing some of the gods in the new Percy Jackson and the Olympians TV show.
The series is based on the Percy Jackson books, by Rick Riordan, which imagine a world where the Greek gods live in the 21st century.
Lance Reddick will play Zeus, and Toby Stephens will play Poseidon.
The show is currently being filmed, and is expected to be on Disney+ at the start of next year.
Back in 2020, it was announced that Percy Jackson was going to get a TV new series.
The series imagines a world where Greek gods live in our world, and follows 12-year-old Percy as he gets used to his superhuman powers. He meets other demigods and discovers he is the son of Poseidon, who is god of the sea.
Percy faces lots of different quests and challenges - including one from Zeus, the god of the sky!
The series follow this plot with Zeus, and it's based on the first book in the series, called Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief.
The major cast announcements we have had so far include the three main characters, Percy, Annabeth and Grover.
Percy will be played by Walker Scobell, Annabeth will be played by Leah Sava Jeffries and Grover will be played by Aryan Simhadri.
Lin Manuel Miranda - who you might remember from writing the music to Encanto and Hamilton - has also been cast in the show.
The two new cast announcements are Zeus and Poseidon - who both play big roles in the show. Zeus will be played by Lance Raddick, and Toby Stephens will play Poseidon.
Although it was announced around three years ago, Disney say the show probably will not be out until the start of next year.
It's currently being filmed and produced in Vancouver, Canada.
Your Comments
Join the conversation