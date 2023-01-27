All you need to know about the new Percy Jackson series

Getty Images The gods of the sea and the sky have been cast in the new Percy Jackson show on Disney!

Disney has announced who will be playing some of the gods in the new Percy Jackson and the Olympians TV show.

The series is based on the Percy Jackson books, by Rick Riordan, which imagine a world where the Greek gods live in the 21st century.

Lance Reddick will play Zeus, and Toby Stephens will play Poseidon.

The show is currently being filmed, and is expected to be on Disney+ at the start of next year.

What we know so far about Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Corey Nickols Rick Riordan (right), with the cast of the show

Back in 2020, it was announced that Percy Jackson was going to get a TV new series.

The series imagines a world where Greek gods live in our world, and follows 12-year-old Percy as he gets used to his superhuman powers. He meets other demigods and discovers he is the son of Poseidon, who is god of the sea.

Percy faces lots of different quests and challenges - including one from Zeus, the god of the sky!

The series follow this plot with Zeus, and it's based on the first book in the series, called Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief.

Who has been cast in the Percy Jackson series?

Disney/getty Let's go Camp Half-Blood! (Left to Right) Leah, Walker and Aryan will star as the main trio in the new series

The major cast announcements we have had so far include the three main characters, Percy, Annabeth and Grover.

Percy will be played by Walker Scobell, Annabeth will be played by Leah Sava Jeffries and Grover will be played by Aryan Simhadri.

Lin Manuel Miranda - who you might remember from writing the music to Encanto and Hamilton - has also been cast in the show.

The two new cast announcements are Zeus and Poseidon - who both play big roles in the show. Zeus will be played by Lance Raddick, and Toby Stephens will play Poseidon.

Stephen Lovekin Some people rumoured that Logan Lerman could play Poseidon, as he played Percy Jackson in the last adaptation of the books

When Percy Jackson and the Olympians out?

Although it was announced around three years ago, Disney say the show probably will not be out until the start of next year.

It's currently being filmed and produced in Vancouver, Canada.