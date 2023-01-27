Australian Open: Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid win doubles

Lintao Zhang It's been a big start to the year for Alfie Hewett, has he got what it takes to win the men's singles final?

It's been a victory for Alfie Hewett, as he has won his Australian wheelchair doubles title with Gordon Reid.

This is the fourth time they have won the doubles title.

Alfie Hewett is currently ranked number one in the world for wheelchair tennis.

He isn't finished with the Australian Open quite yet as well, as he prepares to take on 16-year-old Tokito Oda in the singles finals this Saturday.

Match breakdown

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid played against the Dutch pair, Miakel Scheffers and Ruben Spaargaren.

The game was held at Melbourne Park, in Australia, and they played for just over an hour.

Hewett and Gordon dominated the match - winning with 6-1, 6-2.

Last year at Wimbledon and the US Open they lost their running streak of grand slam wins, but have managed to make a comeback in this tournament. They previously had 10 grand slams in a row!

PATRICK HAMILTON The pair have been playing together for over seven years

Who is Alfie Hewett? Alfie Hewett is a three-time Paralympic silver medallist, and currently ranked number one wheelchair tennis player in the world. He started playing wheelchair tennis in 2005, and in 2012 won a Junior Masters title. In 2016, he competed in the Rio Paralympics, and won the Wimbledon men's wheelchair final with Gordon Reid. He's won the French Open three times, and the US Open three times as well, but never the Australian Open singles.

Gordon Reid

Carmen Mandato Gordon Reid won a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics for wheelchair tennis

This is the 16th grand slam title for the pair, and the 20th grand slam win for Gordon Reid!

Reid is currently ranked number four in the world for wheelchair tennis singles, and number one for doubles.

In 2007 he became Britain's youngest national champion for wheelchair tennis when he was 15.

He first represented Team GB in the Paralympics in Beijing, in 2008 aged 16.

Who won the women's wheelchair doubles?

MANAN VATSYAYANA Diede de Groot and Aniek van Koot show off their trophy

It was a win for the Dutch pair of Diede de Groot and Aniek van Koot in the women's final.

This was their third title win in a row!

They beat Yui Kamiji of Japan, and Zhu Zhenzhen of China 6-3, 6-2.