Brit Awards 2023: Which artists will be performing on the night?

Getty Images Rapper Stormzy will be gracing the stage at the Brit Awards 2023

The Brit Awards are just around the corner, and it's been confirmed British rapper Stormzy will be performing on the night.

The prestigious music event takes place on the 11 February at the O2 Arena in London.

Stormzy joins an impressive list of big names who'll also be performing the Brit Awards stage next month.

British singers Harry Styles, Ella Henderson and Becky Hill are all set to perform at the event, with French DJ David Guetta and US pop star Lizzo also part of the stellar line-up.

A number of other musicians performing at the awards had previously been announced including Sam Smith and rock duo Wet Leg.

Who's up for a Brit award this year?

Getty Images Harry Styles is up for four awards this year

Both Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead the nominations at this year's Brits, securing an impressive four each.

Harry Styles is up for some big awards including Album of the Year, Artist of the Year and Song of the Year, while Wet Leg could win gongs for Album of the Year, Best Group and Best New Artist.

Rapper Stormzy, who made history when he became the first black solo British artist to headline a set at Glastonbury in 2019, sits just behind with three nods for Album of the Year, Artist of the Year and Hip Hop/Grime /Rap act.

The musician is joined by English pop rock band The 1975, singer-songwriter and TikTok star Cat Burns and dance music DJ Fred Again, who all scored three Brit nominations this year.

Reuters Duo Wet Leg are tied for the most nominations this year with Harry Styles

Artists including George Ezra, the Arctic Monkeys, Nova Twins, Aitch and Dave have two nominations each.

Meanwhile, K-pop girl group Blackpink, Eurovision runner up Sam Ryder, US rapper Jack Harlow and British grime and hip hop artist Kojey Radical have all been nominated for the very first time this year.

R&B girl group Flo have already secured their very first Brit Award after they were announced as the winners of the 2023 Rising Star award at the end of last year.

Girl group Flo won the Rising Star award in December 2022

Sam Ryder, who came second at the Eurovision Song Contest last year before climbing to number one with his debut album, is among the nominees for best new artist.

In the international artist of the year category, three of America's biggest female acts - Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Lizzo - will battle it out for the prize.

This year, the winners in the Best Alternative Rock, Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap, Best Dance and Best Pop/R&B categories will be decided by the public who'll be able to vote for their favourite artists on TikTok.

