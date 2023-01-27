Big Garden Birdwatch 2023: How can you take part?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Big Garden Birdwatch: Martin's surprise visit from a sparrowhawk... and a cheeky robin!

The RSPB's Big Garden Birdwatch is back for another year!

It's the world's largest garden wildlife survey and over the last 44 years, countless volunteers have helped the RSPB by tracking the birds living in their gardens and local green spaces.

Since the survey began in 1979, an incredible 172 million birds have been counted. This has allowed the RSPB to keep across some dramatic declines and increases in garden bird numbers.

Why is the Big Garden Birdwatch so important?

Last year, almost 700,000 people across the UK took part in the RSPB's Big Garden Birdwatch, spotting more than 11,556,000 birds.

Millions of birds have been counted over the years, giving the charity an enormous amount of information about which birds are doing well, and also which might be struggling.

The Big Garden Birdwatch helped the RSPB identify the drop in song thrush numbers, which are down a massive 81% compared to the first Big Garden Birdwatch in 1979.

It came in at 20 in the rankings last year, seen in just 8% of gardens.

What were the top 10 birds spotted in 2022? House sparrow Blue tit Starling Woodpigeon Blackbird Robin Goldfinch Great tit Magpie Chaffinch Source: RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch

By volunteers counting the numbers of birds landing in gardens and green spaces, the data collected can help conservationists understand what more can be done to protect certain species.

"The birds we see in our gardens, from our balconies, and in our parks, are a lively, colourful and endlessly fascinating part of all our lives, offering a real connection to the natural world," said the RSPB's Chief Executive Beccy Speight.

"By taking part in the Birdwatch, you and hundreds of thousands like you, play an important role in helping us understand how UK birds are doing.."

When does the event take place?

This year's Big Garden Birdwatch takes place between the 27-29 January 2023.

People looking to get involved are being asked to spend just one hour watching and recording the birds that land in their garden, on their balcony or outside their window, or in their local park or green space while they're out and about, and to then send their results to the RSPB.

"The RSPB's Big Garden Birdwatch is a fantastic annual event, helping people across the UK to make a connection with the natural world," said the charity's president Dr Amir Khan.

"Spending an hour watching and counting the birds in our gardens and green spaces over the Birdwatch weekend is a really simple way to get started - it's great for nature and it's great for us too."

Will you be taking part in this year's Big Garden Birdwatch? Let us know in the comments below!