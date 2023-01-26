Marcus Rashford: Striker has scored ten in ten for Manchester United since World Cup
The England and Manchester United striker is in great form with the goals coming thick and fast.
Although the World Cup ended in disappointment for England, Marcus Rashford had a good tournament, scoring his country's 100th goal in all World Cups. He's also been thriving since returning to English football.
Getty Images
On 25 January 2023 he scored as Manchester United beat Nottingham Forrest in the first leg of the League Cup semi-final. It puts his team one step closer to their first Wembley final since 2017. He's now United's third top scorer ever in the competition.
Getty Images
Rashford has now scored ten goals in his last ten matches. His manager, Erik Ten Hag, called him "unstoppable." He's the only player in Europe's biggest leagues to have scored ten in ten since the World Cup ended.
Getty Images
Not all the goals have brought wins though - he scored against Arsenal but the Gunners came back to win the match. "I am happy with Marcus's performance and his development," said his manager Ten Hag. "From the start of the season he is growing. What we have to aim for with him, and he is responsible for that, is to keep this process going. If he is in this mood, with this spirit, he is unstoppable."
Getty Images
He's scored 18 goals so far this season and is just four behind his best ever season's total of 22 goals.