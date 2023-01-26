Egyptian gecko flies from Egypt to Manchester in strawberry box

RSPCA The gecko has been on quite the adventure!

When Nikita went to tuck into a box of strawberries, the last thing she expected was to find a reptile in amongst her fruit.

But inside a box of strawberries that she had bought from a supermarket was a tiny gecko which had flown all the way from Egypt!

The gecko was only one inch long!

It has since been rescued by the RSPCA, who have found a new home for it.

From Egypt to Manchester

RSPCA Check out how tiny it is compared to the strawberries!

Nikita, from Manchester, found the gecko chilling with the strawberries she had bought from Lidl.

"It seemed very alert, so I managed to get it onto a spoon and pop it into a plastic container, where it moved very, very fast" she said.

"I just can't get over the journey it had, ending up in my kitchen!"

What next for the gecko?

RSPCA The RSPCA put the gecko on a comfy blanket

Once Nikita put the gecko in a box, she called up the RSPCA to come look after it.

It was taken in by Reptilia Exotic Animal Rescue in West Yorkshire.

"This one has settled in well" said a spokesperson for the charity, adding that geckos often "adapt very well" to new conditions when they accidentally end up in the UK.

The gecko does have a missing tail, but the RSPCA say it will grow back, and that other than that the gecko was doing perfectly fine.

It now has to sit in quarantine, to make sure it doesn't bring any diseases in to any of the other reptiles in the RSPCA.