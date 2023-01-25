Dinosaurs: Newly discovered species had over 400 teeth

Megan Jacobs Look at that bill!

Over 400 hundred teeth and eating like a duck - this is what we know so far about a new species of dinosaur, discovered in Germany!

The dinosaur - part of the pterosaur family - was discovered by a research team from the University of Portsmouth who were looking at a fossil.

The fossil was found by accident, whist the team were looking at crocodile bones in a quarry.

Lots of flying dinosaurs have been found in limestone in Germany's Bavaria region in the past - the quarries are famous for Jurassic discoveries.

Newly discovered dinosaur

ROGER HARRIS/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY The dinosaur was a part of the pterosaur family - like the Pteranodon, shown here!

The dinosaur that was found has been named the Balaenognathus maeseri.

The research team think it fed a bit like a duck of a flamingo, by waddling around small ponds and rock pools in search of food.

What is a Pterosaur? Pterosaurs were dinosaurs with wings and bird-like beaks. There are over 200 species of pterosaur - and the biggest has a 35-foot wingspan!

As well as its huge name, it also had a huge amount of teeth! This dinosaur had over 400 thin, sharp teeth.

"The jaws of this pterosaur are really long and lined with small, fine, hooked teeth, with tiny spaces between them like a nit comb" said Professor David Martill, who has been leading the research.

Hooked teeth

PalZ Here you can see part of the fossil, discovered in the limestone

The team think they might have made an exciting new discovery on this dinosaur - some of the teeth have a hook on the end of them.

Professor Martill thinks the dinosaur would have used these hooks to catch tiny shrimp to eat.

He thinks the dinosaur waded through lagoons and filtered through tiny shrimp and creatures with its teeth.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you can't see the quiz at this top of this page, click here.