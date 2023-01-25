play
Watch Newsround

Dinosaurs: Newly discovered species had over 400 teeth

Last updated at 17:19
comments
View Comments
Artist image of dinosaur with long beak and lots of teethMegan Jacobs
Look at that bill!

Over 400 hundred teeth and eating like a duck - this is what we know so far about a new species of dinosaur, discovered in Germany!

The dinosaur - part of the pterosaur family - was discovered by a research team from the University of Portsmouth who were looking at a fossil.

The fossil was found by accident, whist the team were looking at crocodile bones in a quarry.

Lots of flying dinosaurs have been found in limestone in Germany's Bavaria region in the past - the quarries are famous for Jurassic discoveries.

Newly discovered dinosaur
Winged dinosaurROGER HARRIS/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY
The dinosaur was a part of the pterosaur family - like the Pteranodon, shown here!

The dinosaur that was found has been named the Balaenognathus maeseri.

The research team think it fed a bit like a duck of a flamingo, by waddling around small ponds and rock pools in search of food.

As well as its huge name, it also had a huge amount of teeth! This dinosaur had over 400 thin, sharp teeth.

"The jaws of this pterosaur are really long and lined with small, fine, hooked teeth, with tiny spaces between them like a nit comb" said Professor David Martill, who has been leading the research.

Hooked teeth
Dinosaur fossilPalZ
Here you can see part of the fossil, discovered in the limestone

The team think they might have made an exciting new discovery on this dinosaur - some of the teeth have a hook on the end of them.

Professor Martill thinks the dinosaur would have used these hooks to catch tiny shrimp to eat.

He thinks the dinosaur waded through lagoons and filtered through tiny shrimp and creatures with its teeth.

If you can't see the quiz at this top of this page, click here.

More like this

Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev (C) and Dmitri Petelin (R) and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, members of the International Space Station (ISS) Expedition 68 main crew, report to Russia's Roscosmos space agency head prior to the launch at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on September 21, 2022

ISS: Astronauts could be stuck in space for a full year

An iceberg

Iceberg size of Greater London breaks off Antarctica's Brunt Ice Shelf

A red squirrel

Red squirrels: Scottish squirrel survey shows increase

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Burns, Scottish Flag and Haggis

How are you celebrating Burns Night?

comments
42
Bruno-Tonioli.

Will Bruno get a 10 on BGT?

comments
9
A stock image of a classroom

NI teachers to hold half-day strike

comments
5
Newsround Home