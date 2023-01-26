Alfie Hewett will play in two Australian Open wheelchair finals

Getty Images

Alfie Hewett will play in two Australian Open finals after winning his wheelchair singles and doubles semi-finals.

Hewett, the top-ranked singles player in the world, defeated Takuya Miki of Japan 6-1, 6-1 to get to his third straight singles final in Melbourne.

Then, in the doubles, he and fellow Briton Gordon Reid defeated Japanese opponents Daisuke Arai and Takashi Sanada 6-4, 6-4.

Hewett is a six-time Grand Slam singles champion - having won three apiece at the French Open and the US Open, but he's never won the tournament in Australia, having lost in two previous finals.

He will now take on 16-year-old Tokito Oda of Japan as he hopes to win the competition for the first time.

Getty Images British players Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid are also in the doubles wheelchair final in Australia

In the doubles final, Hewett and Reid are going for their fourth straight championship in a row in Melbourne and will face the Dutch team of Maikel Scheffers and Ruben Spaargaren.

Meanwhile, another Briton, Lucy Shuker didn't make the final in the women's wheelchair doubles. She and American partner Dana Mathewson lost 6-2 6-1 Dutch players Diede de Groot and Aniek van Koot.

Juniors competition

Getty Images Ranah Stoiber is hoping to be the first Briton to win a junior Grand Slam in 14 years

In the juniors competition, Ranah Stoiber is the first British girl to reach the semi-finals at the Australian Open for eight years.

The 17-year-old beat Polish player Weronika Ewald 6-3 6-3 in the quarter-finals.

Stoiber will play 15-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva, who is already in the top 300 in the grown-up rankings, in the semi-finals.

The last time a British player won a Junior Grand Slam was 14 years ago in 2009.