School strikes: Majority of NI teachers to walk out for half a day

Teachers in Northern Ireland are to hold a half-day strike on Tuesday 21 February, in a dispute over pay.
The strike means many teachers will stay off work as a protest.
The biggest teachers unions say they will strike from midnight until midday, which means that many schools will be closed for the morning.
These will be the first strikes by teachers in Northern Ireland for over five years.
Teachers want a 10% rise in pay, to help with the cost of living crisis, which ministers and councils have said they can't afford.
In February 2022 unions rejected a pay offer from employers for the years 2021-2023 calling it "inadequate".
Teachers who are union members are already taking action short of strike in Northern Ireland's schools - doing things like not attending meetings or doing some paperwork.
Some teachers in England and Wales are set to begin strike action on 1 February.
A 16-day wave of rolling teachers strikes is also currently taking place in Scotland.
Your Comments
Join the conversation