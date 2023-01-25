School strikes: Majority of NI teachers to walk out for half a day

Getty Images

Teachers in Northern Ireland are to hold a half-day strike on Tuesday 21 February, in a dispute over pay.

The strike means many teachers will stay off work as a protest.

The biggest teachers unions say they will strike from midnight until midday, which means that many schools will be closed for the morning.

These will be the first strikes by teachers in Northern Ireland for over five years.

Why are the strikes happening?

PA Media Teachers in Northern Ireland are due to join colleagues in England and Wales by taking strike action

Teachers want a 10% rise in pay, to help with the cost of living crisis, which ministers and councils have said they can't afford.

In February 2022 unions rejected a pay offer from employers for the years 2021-2023 calling it "inadequate".

Teachers who are union members are already taking action short of strike in Northern Ireland's schools - doing things like not attending meetings or doing some paperwork.

Which unions are involved? The UTU and the INTO unions will strike from midnight until 12.00pm. The NASUWT union has said it will also take action. The NEU in Northern Ireland is asking it's members to vote on a strike. The NAHT union - which represents many school leaders - hasn't confirmed what its members will do but its members have previously voted for a walkout.

What about the rest of the UK?

PA Media

Some teachers in England and Wales are set to begin strike action on 1 February.

A 16-day wave of rolling teachers strikes is also currently taking place in Scotland.