Nasa: US space agency to test nuclear thermal rocket engine

NASA Artists impression of the DRACO space which will use a nuclear thermal propulsion technology

Nasa are going to test nuclear rockets to help speed up flying to Mars.

The US space agency revealed plans to test nuclear thermal rocket engines and hope to start tests as soon as 2027.

Experts think they could be three or more times more effective than the usual power source.

The team said: "With the help of this new technology, astronauts could journey to and from deep space faster than ever."

They added that reducing the travel time is important for human missions to Mars because longer trips need more supplies and robust systems, so faster rockets mean safer trips.

Nuclear thermal rocket

Nasa, along with the US government's Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (Darpa) will be working on this new nuclear thermal engine technology.

"Using a nuclear thermal rocket allows for faster transit time, reducing risk for astronauts," said Nasa.

Currently a trip from Earth to Mars would take about seven months and they don't know how much time could be shaved off with this new technology, but Bill Nelson Nasa administrator said, "astronauts could journey to and from deep space faster than ever."

From the Moon to Mars

Nasa say using this new technology will help it meet its Moon to Mars objectives.

Their Artemis missions aim at putting a man and a woman on the Moon before the end of 2025.

Artemis 1, which was launched in November was uncrewed - meaning without astronauts - but Artemis 2 and 3 aim to have people on board.

These test flights to the Moon, are seen as a stepping stone to then heading to Mars.