Former Strictly Come Dancing star Bruno Tonioli joins Britain's Got Talent as a brand new judge!

Last updated at 15:59
Britains-got-talent-judges.PA Media
Bruno joins Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon on the BGT judging panel

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli has joined the Britain's Got Talent judging panel.

The 67-year-old Italian choreographer and dancer, who is known for his animated judging style, officially left Strictly in 2022 after a whopping 18 years on the show.

He's now replaced David Walliams as a BGT panellist and will be judging talent from around the nation and beyond alongside Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon.

The first round of auditions for the latest series have now kicked off, with Bruno joining his new co-stars at the London Palladium in the country's capital on Tuesday.

"Here we are, Britain's Got Talent. I am so excited," he said. "It's my first show, I have no idea what's going to happen, but I'm sure it's going to be brilliant."

Despite his brand new job, Bruno will continue to be a judge on Dancing With The Stars, which is the American version of Strictly.

He appeared on both the US and UK series for a very long time, flying between the countries every week.

strictly-judges.Getty Images
Bruno was a judge on Strictly for 18 years

However, the dancer struggled to be a judge on both shows during the pandemic because of the demands of his extremely busy schedule.

After announcing he'd be stepping down from his role as a Strictly judge, it was later confirmed that former Strictly professional Anton Du Beke would take over from Bruno as a permanent face on the UK panel.

David Walliams leaves having spent over 10 years as a judge on BGT, joining in 2012.

BGT, which is now in its 16th series, will return to screens later this year, where acts will battle it out for the chance to win a £250,000 prize and perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

Newsround Home