Meet the teddy bear given a new lease of life!

Sinbad the teddy may look all warm and cuddly, but life for the toy hasn't always been this way!

A teddy bear's tattered head was found washed up on a beach in Cornwall following storms in January 2022.

Pictures of the toy were posted online and were spotted by a vicar in Wiltshire who offered to restore it.

The bear was given a bath and new body, and voila! His epic transformation was finally complete.

Sinbad now has an important new job as a therapy bear.