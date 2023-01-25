Chimps and bonobos use same gestures as humans to communicate

We use many gestures to communicate with another another without needing words, but we're not the only ones.

Experts have discovered that understanding many of the gestures wild chimps and bonobos use to communicate with one another are very similar to those used by humans.

Researchers at St Andrews University made the discovery through of a video-based study in which volunteers translated ape gestures.

This discovery suggest that the last common ancestor humans shared with chimps used similar gestures, and that these may have been a "starting point" for our language today.

The study was part of an ongoing scientific mission to understand where our language comes from by carefully studying communication in our closest ape cousin.

How was the research carried out?

This team of researchers has spent many years observing wild chimpanzees. They previously discovered that the great apes use more than 80 gestures, each conveying a message to another member of their group.

For example messages like "groom me" are communicated with a long scratching motion; a mouth stroke means "give me that food" and tearing strips from a leaf with teeth is something chimps do to show off in front of a member of the opposite sex.

Scientists used video playback experiments, an approach which has often been used to test how much primates understand in terms of communication and language with humans.

But in this study, they turned the approach on its head - to try and work out how much humans could understand the gestures of their closest living ape relatives.

Volunteers watched videos of the chimps and bonobos gesturing, then selected from a multiple choice list of translations.

The participants performed significantly better than expected by chance, correctly interpreting the meaning of chimpanzee and bonobo gestures over 50% of the time.

Lead researcher, Dr Kirsty Graham from St Andrews University explained that even before the experiment was carried out the team already had a suspicion that there was shared gesturing abilities that were common in both in the human's and monkeys last ancestor - but weren't sure on the level or amount of understanding there would be between the two.

We know that all the great apes - chimps and bonobos - have an overlap of about 95% of the gestures they use to communicate. Dr Kirsty Graham , St Andrews University

She added: "We're quite confident now that our ancestors would have started off gesturing, and that this was co-opted into language."

Dr Catherine Hobaiter from St Andrews University said she was "really surprised by the results".

She said: "It turns out we can all [interpret gestures] almost instinctively, which is both fascinating from an evolution of communication perspective and really quite annoying as a scientist who spent years training how to do it," she joked.

The gestures people can innately understand may form part of what Dr Graham described as "an evolutionarily ancient, shared gesture vocabulary across all great ape species including us".