Ryan Reynolds: Actor buys kits for children's football team

Hollywood movie star Ryan Reynolds has donated more than one thousand pounds to a children's football club in Wales.
Reynolds, who co-owns Wrexham AFC, donated the money to FC United of Wrexham, after the under-12s futsal team set up an online appeal to raise money for new kits.
Kayleigh Barton, who set up the appeal and whose son 11-year-old son Keegan plays for the team, said: "I had an email saying that a Ryan had donated £600, and I just thought 'who's Ryan?'.
"I logged in and it said Ryan Reynolds .....I started shaking I just couldn't believe it."
The Detective Pikachu star, who took over at Wrexham AFC with fellow actor Rob McElhenney in November 2020, donated the £600 before adding another £1,000, saying "anything the kids may need".
The donation was a huge boost for Keegan whose dad died last September and playing football has helped him cope with the loss.
After the donation and hearing about Keegan's story, Reynolds posted a message for the 11-year-old, saying: "I heard a little about your story and I wanted to say I'm really inspired by you, pal.
"I'm super excited by everything that's been happening in Wrexham and particularly by your team. And I can't wait to see you in the new uniform and I can't wait to meet you in person one of these days, Keegan.
"Sending you lots of love from New York."
Keegan responded to the message from the Hollywood star saying: "Hi Ryan, that video made my day. Thank you for all the donations and thank you for the kits and I'm looking forward to meeting you."
