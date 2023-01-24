play
'I like skating because it makes me feel free'

Teddy began ice skating when she was just four-years-old.

She's autistic and skates with the charity Inclusive Skating, where she can get any additional support she needs on the ice and she also gets to wear a tail!

Autism spectrum disorder is the name for a range of conditions which affect how a person communicates and interacts with the world around them, as well as their interests and behaviour.

Teddy is a British and World skating champion and she's also travelled abroad for a special skating camp.

She told Newsround why she loves ice skating so much and what other children should do if they want to get involved.

Tim Peake is hanging up his spacesuit for the last time

'Let's go meet a world-famous pianist!'

Hollywood star gives money to children's football team

