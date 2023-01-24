'I like skating because it makes me feel free'

Teddy began ice skating when she was just four-years-old.

She's autistic and skates with the charity Inclusive Skating, where she can get any additional support she needs on the ice and she also gets to wear a tail!

Autism spectrum disorder is the name for a range of conditions which affect how a person communicates and interacts with the world around them, as well as their interests and behaviour.

Teddy is a British and World skating champion and she's also travelled abroad for a special skating camp.

She told Newsround why she loves ice skating so much and what other children should do if they want to get involved.