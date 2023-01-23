Frank Lampard: Everton sack manager after less than a year in the job

Getty Images Frank Lampard lost his final four home league games as Everton manager

Everton manager Frank Lampard has been sacked by the club after just a year in charge.

This comes after a string of disappointing results for the Premier League side.

Their defeat to West Ham - the first club Lampard ever played professionally for - on Saturday was Everton's ninth loss in 12 Premier League games.

They Merseyside club have only managed to win three games all season, and they're currently 19th in the table.

This has led some fans to protest at matches, with some supporters staging a sit-in protest after their loss to Southampton.

Frank Lampard was hired in January 2022, replacing Rafael Benitez when Everton were 16th in the league, and helped them narrowly avoid relegation last season.

Getty Images Frank Lampard lost his final four home league games as Everton manager

Frank fact file Lampard joined Chelsea from West Ham in 2001

He made 648 appearances and won 11 major trophies during 13 seasons with Chelsea

He left Stamford Bridge in June 2014 as the club's all-time leading scorer with 211 goals

He scored 29 goals in 106 games for England

Before that, Lampard managed his old club Chelsea.

Everton are now looking for their sixth permanent manager in five years.