Lunar New Year: How was it celebrated around the world?
The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival as it is known in China, and Tet in Vietnam, falls on 22 January 2023 and this year marks the start of the Year of the Rabbit, one of the 12 animals of the Chinese Zodiac.
This food court was beautifully decorated with a Spring Festival light installation for Chinese Lunar New Year in Beijing, China.
Reuters
Fireworks lit up the sky during the Chinese Lunar New Year Eve celebrations at the Pak Pie Hut Cou temple in North Sumatra in Indonesia.
EPA
Crowds also gathered to watch the fireworks explode in Manila the capital of the Philippines.
Getty Images
Another way some people mark the occasion is prayer as can be seen at this Chinese Buddhist temple in Chinatown, in Bangkok in Thailand.
EPA
There was a light show during the River Hongbao festival at the Supertree Grove, Gardens by the Bay in Singapore.
EPA
But celebrations didn't just take place in Asian countries! These dragon procession took place in the Barrio Chino area in Mexico City, Mexico.
Reuters
This special Chinese New Year parade went through a neighbourhood in Madrid, Spain.
Getty Images
Chinatown in Manhattan, New York City brought these elaborate costumes into the street to celebrate Lunar New Year,
Getty Images
There were also celebrations here in the UK! Stunt performers performed the dragon dance in London after celebrations were put on hold last year due to the COVID pandemic.
Getty Images
This massive rabbit lantern could also be seen in Trafalgar Square as the Year of the Rabbit began.