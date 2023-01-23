play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 08:20
image

Lunar New Year: How was it celebrated around the world?

The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival as it is known in China, and Tet in Vietnam, falls on 22 January 2023 and this year marks the start of the Year of the Rabbit, one of the 12 animals of the Chinese Zodiac.
This food court was beautifully decorated with a Spring Festival light installation for Chinese Lunar New Year in Beijing, China.
Food court in BeijingReuters
Fireworks lit up the sky during the Chinese Lunar New Year Eve celebrations at the Pak Pie Hut Cou temple in North Sumatra in Indonesia.
Fireworks light up the sky during the Chinese Lunar New Year Eve celebrations at the Pak Pie Hut Cou temple in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia.EPA
Crowds also gathered to watch the fireworks explode in Manila the capital of the Philippines.
Revelers watch as the fireworks explode over the Binondo-Intramuros bridge in Manila during the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit. People celebrate the traditional Lunar New Year at Chinatown in Manila after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.Getty Images
Another way some people mark the occasion is prayer as can be seen at this Chinese Buddhist temple in Chinatown, in Bangkok in Thailand.
People pray to welcome the Chinese Lunar New Year at a Chinese Buddhist temple in Chinatown, Bangkok, Thailand, 22 January 2023. The Chinese lunar new year, or Spring Festival as it is known in China, and Tet in Vietnam, falls on 22 January 2023 and heralds the start of the Year of the Rabbit, one of the 12 animals of the Chinese Zodiac.EPA
There was a light show during the River Hongbao festival at the Supertree Grove, Gardens by the Bay in Singapore.
People watch a light show beside lantern displays featuring the Year of the Rabbit during the River Hongbao festival at the Supertree Grove, Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, 22 January 2023. Chinese people all over the world celebrate the Chinese lunar new year, also called 'Spring Festival', which falls on 22 January 2023, marking the beginning of the Year of the Rabbit.EPA
But celebrations didn't just take place in Asian countries! These dragon procession took place in the Barrio Chino area in Mexico City, Mexico.
Dragon in the streetReuters
This special Chinese New Year parade went through a neighbourhood in Madrid, Spain.
Participants take part in the Chinese New Year parade at Usera neighborhood on January 22, 2023 in Madrid, Spain.Getty Images
Chinatown in Manhattan, New York City brought these elaborate costumes into the street to celebrate Lunar New Year,
People in Chinatown of Manhattan, New York City celebrate Lunar New Year.Getty Images
There were also celebrations here in the UK! Stunt performers performed the dragon dance in London after celebrations were put on hold last year due to the COVID pandemic.
London dragon danceGetty Images
This massive rabbit lantern could also be seen in Trafalgar Square as the Year of the Rabbit began.
A rabbit lantern seen in Trafalgar Square during the Chinese New Year celebrations, as the Year of the Rabbit begins.Getty Images

More like this

lunar-new-year.

Lunar New Year: Happy Year of the Rabbit - what you need to know

Zack and Leo

Chinese New Year: What is it and how will you be celebrating?

Kids talking about Chinese new year
play
1:41

Chinese New Year: These children tell us how they celebrate

Top Stories

Computer generated image of SaxaVord UK spaceport of a rocket taking off from Lamba Ness in Unst

UK's first orbital rocket launch could be in October

comments
1
Pupils in classroom

Teachers are going on strike in England and Wales

comments
102
Empty plastic bottles

Campaigners criticise government's new plastic recycling plans

comments
3
Newsround Home