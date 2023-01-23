Space: Scotland launch could be UK's first orbital launch

PA Media Computer generated image of SaxaVord UK spaceport of a rocket taking off from Lamba Ness in Unst

The UK's first orbital rocket launch could blast off from the Shetland islands in October or November this year, spaceport bosses have said.

It comes after Spaceport Cornwall failed to launch a satellite into orbit earlier in January.

SaxaVord spaceport, on the northern tip of the Shetland Islands, is preparing to host the launch.

Unlike the Cornwall mission which was a horizontal launch using a plane, this second attempt will be a vertical launch.

The UK has never put a satellite into orbit before, although it has successfully launched rockets - but even these were part of military exercises or for atmospheric research.

In these cases the spacecraft involved came straight back down to Earth again afterwards. The UK has made satellites but they have always been sent to spaceports in other countries for launch.

What happened to the first attempt at a UK rocket launch?

More than 2,000 people bought tickets to watch the launch on 9 January.

The rocket LauncherOne was to be carried under the wing of a jumbo jet then released to blast into orbit.

But although the rocket left the wing of Virgin Orbit's 747 jet and ignited the company reported that a problem prevented it reaching orbit and satellites it was carrying could not be released and were lost.

When will the Shetland launch be?

Getty Images The director of operations at SaxaVord spaceport is expecting lots of spectators at the launch

Scott Hammond, director of operations at SaxaVord spaceport, said there is often uncertainty around timetables for private space launches.

However, he said a recent agreement with a German rocket company, which would see them begin testing their engines in the summer ahead of a launch later in the year.

"Probably in July, we're going to start full stage testing. That will be the full, first stage, nine engines all firing for about three minutes.

"So that'll be really, really impressive. I expect about four months or so of that depending on success. And then we're looking... to launch towards the end of the year, for the orbital launch."

He expects a lot of spectators for the first launch, saying: "It's incredible how this industry excites people."

The spaceport is located on the northerly tip of Unst on land which used to be part of an RAF base.