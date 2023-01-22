King Charles Coronation: Everything we know so far

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. King Charles Coronation: What we know so far

A concert featuring global stars will mark the King's coronation, it has been announced.

Details have been released for the events taking place over the coronation bank holiday weekend Saturday 6 May to Monday 8 May.

As well as a royal crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey, there will also be a balcony appearance by the King and Queen consort after the ceremony and a day of volunteering.

The concert, which is due to take place the day after the ceremony on 7 May, will be broadcast on the BBC and will feature "global icons".

It will also feature a "coronation choir" picked from amateur choirs, including from the National Health Service, refugee choirs, deaf-signing singers and LGBT singing groups.

When is the King's coronation happening?

WPA Pool

Saturday 6 May: Coronation service in Westminster Abbey; coronation procession; Buckingham Palace balcony.

Sunday 7 May: Concert and lightshow at Windsor Castle; Coronation Big Lunch street parties.

Monday 8 May: Extra bank holiday; Big Help Out encouraging people to get involved in local volunteering.

What will happen at the King's coronation?

Reuters The St Edward's Crown will be used in the coronation of King Charles III

King Charles and the Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.

The ceremony will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury and is expected to be much shorter than Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953 - which was three hours long.

According to the palace it will be "a solemn religious service, as well as an occasion for celebration and pageantry".

Charles and Camilla will arrive at the Abbey in procession from Buckingham Palace, and after the service they will return to the palace in a larger ceremonial procession with other member of the Royal Family, in what's known as the Coronation Procession.

They will them make an appearance at the balcony alongside some family members.

What's happening at the King's coronation concert?

Victoria Jones Diana Ross was a headline act in the party for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Buckingham Palace said the concert will take place on 7 May and will feature 'world-famous entertainers'.

The line-up for the concert, which will take place at Windsor Castle is still to be announced.

"Some of the world's biggest entertainers" will perform alongside "performers from the world of dance", the palace said.

Community choirs and amateur singers from across the UK, such as refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ singing groups and deaf signing choirs, will form a Coronation Choir.

The Coronation Choir will appear alongside The Virtual Choir, made up of singers from across the Commonwealth, for a special performance on the night.

Several thousand members of the public will be selected to receive a pair of free tickets for the concert through a national ballot held by the BBC.

There will also be a light show and landmarks across the UK are to be lit up using projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations.

How will the public get involved in the King's coronation?

PA Media Thousands held street parties and picnics to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022

People who haven't got a ticket for the concert on Sunday 7 May are being encouraged to have street parties and local get-togethers for the Coronation Big Lunch.

Thousands of street parties were held to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022 and the palace is expecting events to take place in streets, gardens and parks in every corner of the UK.

Monday 8 May is a bank holiday and has the celebrations are focussed on the Big Help Out.

People are being encouraged to get involved in a volunteering project near where they live.