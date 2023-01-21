Red squirrels: Scottish squirrel survey shows increase

PA Media

A survey of red squirrels in Scotland has found that conservation efforts to increase their numbers have been successful.

The great Scottish squirrel survey, carried out by volunteers, suggests that they are returning to the Aberdeen area and that the number of grey squirrels has decreased.

A total of 659 people took part in the survey over a week in October and there were hundreds of red squirrel sightings.

It is the fourth annual survey to get a snapshot of how the red squirrel is doing and volunteers reported that there were 750 sightings in that week alone.

Nicole Still, the programme manager at Saving Scotland's Red Squirrels - a project led by the Scottish Wildlife Trust to help save the species told the BBC it was good news.

"The fact that we continue to have this thriving red population throughout most of the country is a really promising sign," she said, adding that it showed that "conservation efforts...have been really successful over the years."

People can report sightings of red squirrels to the project at any time but the charity does a special push for that one week in October

Why are red squirrels so rare?

PA Media Grey squirrels are responsible for the decline of red squirrels in the UK

Red squirrel populations have declined in the UK ,with the biggest threat being the grey squirrel - which was first introduced to the UK from North America in the 1870s.

As they are larger and stronger, grey squirrels compete with red squirrels for food and living space.

They also bought the disease squirrel pox with them - which they can carry with no harm to themselves - which can kill red squirrels as they have no natural protection from it.

Another problem for red squirrels is the loss of their natural habitat because of forests being cut down.

What is being done to increase the red squirrel population?

Special forests are being turned into red squirrel strongholds, and areas where red squirrels live are being protected.

Grey squirrels and squirrel pox are also monitored and controlled.

One of the main ways of increasing the red squirrel population is decreasing the grey squirrels.

This is sometimes done by trapping them, but scientists are exploring a new way to control the grey squirrel populations by stopping them breeding successfully by feeding them with a special chemical.

The Red Squirrel Survival Trust also wants people to do what they can to help the red squirrels they might see in their gardens.

The charity says that by growing food sources like hazelnuts, acorns, rosehips and sunflowers - which red squirrels eat - you could help them get the food they need to survive.