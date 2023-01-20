Beano: Who is your favourite character?

DC Thompson

One of the Beano's longest serving artists has died.

David Sutherland spent more than 60 years at Beano and began illustrating The Bash Street Kids in 1962.

Although he worked on many of the other characters including 1000 Dennis the Menace comic strips, it was the Bash Street Kids which he drew every week for 60 years.

David first started working for Beano after a winning an art competition run by the comic's publisher DC Thomson.

An official statement from Beano thanked the illustrator for "so many lols, laughs, giggles and guffaws over the years".

The Bash Street Kids are some of the most popular of Beano characters - let us know who your favourite Beano character is in the list below or tell us in the comments.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you can't see the quiz click here.