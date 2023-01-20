Seat belt law: What are the rules?

Rishi Sunak The prime minister was filming a video promoting the government's levelling up policy

The Prime Minister has apologised for not wearing a seat belt while sitting in the backseat of a moving car.

Rishi Sunak said it was a bad decision to take his seat belt off to film a social media clip.

Lancashire Police say they are "looking into" the incident, this is because in the UK it is the law to wear a seat belt.

A spokesman for the Prime Minister told reporters Rishi Sunak "believes everyone should wear a seat belt".

Do you have to wear a seat belt in the back seat?

Getty Images The driver is responsible for making sure a child under the age of 14 is wearing a seat belt

By law, all drivers and passengers must wear a seat belt while travelling in a car, van or other vehicles whether they are sitting in the front of the car or as a passenger in the back seat.

The person driving is responsible for making sure children under the age of 14 are wearing one

For passengers aged 14 and over it is their own responsibility to wear a seat belt.

Passengers caught failing to wear a seat belt when one is available, unless they have a special reason not to, can be asked to pay a £100 fine.

The fine can increase to £500 if the case goes to court.

If a child under the age of 14 is caught not wearing a seat belt, the driver would have to pay the the money.

Reasons people may not get in trouble include having a medical reason for not wearing a seat belt and being in a vehicle used for a police, fire or other rescue service.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) who campaigned for seat belts to be required by law nearly 40 years ago said:

"Everyone should take seatbelt laws seriously - whoever and wherever they are."

Who invented the seat belt?

Getty Images The three point seat belt which goes across your body and your lap was invented in 1959

The three-point seat belt that we use today was invented in 1959 by an engineer called Nils Bohlin at the car manufacturer Volvo.

It is in all cars now because although the car manufacturer could have charged other companies to use their design, they decided it was too important not to share.

A patent for an invention can be given to an inventor to stop others from making or selling or using their invention unless they are given permission.

But Volvo opened up the patent so that any car manufacturer could use the design.

The three-point seat belt is estimated to have saved more than a million lives worldwide.