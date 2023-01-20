Amazing Authors: Check out Blue Peter's latest competition!

The competition is open for entries from Friday 27 January 2023 and closes at 5pm on Wednesday 8 March

Calling all budding authors...

Blue Peter has launched its latest competition - 'Amazing Authors' - and the winning story will be brought to life and read by mega popstar and author Tom Fletcher as a CBeebies Bedtime Story!

All you'll need to do is come up a short story or poem with an amazing adventure for an equally as brilliant main character.

Does it sound like the competition for you? Keep reading to find out more.

Getty Images Time to get those creative juices flowing and see what you can come up!

With a blank page in front of you, you could write absolutely anything!

Your main character could be a human, animal or even something you've made up.

Think about what your character is going to get up to and then you can put that pen to paper...you could end up winning a once in a lifetime prize!

The winner will have their work turned into an actual book and an animation as well as having their story read by Tom Fletcher himself both on Blue Peter, CBeebies Bedtime Stories and a podcast on BBC Sounds.

Dean Sherwood

If that wasn't enough, they'll also get to meet Tom and go behind the scene at HarperCollins and Aardman to see the book and their characters brought to life.

The winner will also receive a printed version of their story to keep, a framed picture from the animation and a Blue Peter competition winner's Orange Badge.

Tom said: "I'm still enthralled by children's books even as an adult, so it will be a real privilege to see what ingenious ideas and characters the kids themselves come up with."

All the information for the competition can be found on the Blue Peter website.

