Kings League: Everything you need to about Gerard Piqué's and Ibai's new football league

Getty Images The Kings League features a mixture of current and former professional players and Spanish influencers

You may have heard about a brand new football league called the Kings League.

Created by former Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué and top Twitch streamer Ibai, it combines seven-a-side football and gaming but with a whole new twist on the rules.

Matches feature unlimited substitutions, players are sin binned for yellow or red cards and each team picks a special bonus golden card before kick-off!

But what else is different and how does it work?

Here's everything you need to know about the popular competition.

What is the Kings League?

Getty Images All matches are live streamed on Twitch

The Kings League is a seven-a-side competition which sees twelve teams battling it out to be crowned champions.

Each team will play 11 matches before a play-off for the title.

The matches are live streamed on Twitch, and squads include a mix of current and ex-players as well as Spanish influencers.

Its aim is to step away from traditional football and create a faster-paced game which can attract a new, younger audience.

Who created the Kings League?

Getty Images Barcelona legend Gerard Piqué is one of the founders of the Kings League

The league is the brainchild of former Barcelona and Spain defender Gerard Piqué and famous Spanish internet celebrity Ibai Llanos.

It's not their first venture together, in 2021 they organised the Balloon World Cup.

How are players selected?

Getty Images The Kings League started on 1 January 2023

Each team has a squad of 12 players.

The first 10 players, were picked in a draft which was streamed on Twitch at the end of 2022, from hopefuls who had signed up in November.

Teams are allowed to add two others, which are normally ex-professionals, but they can also be current players too.

However, the 11th player has to stay the same for the whole season, but the 12th player can be someone different from week to week.

What are the rules?

Getty Images Players shown yellow or red cards are sent to the sin bin

Now, the rules are very different to that of your average seven-a-side game, so listen up!

Firstly before a match, each teams selects one of five golden cards at random, which they can use anytime during the game.

Five golden cards Instant penalty

Removal of an opposition player for two minutes

Any goal scored in the next minute counts as double

Stealing the opposition's card

Joker card which allows team to choose any one of the above four bonuses

Once picked, both team's cards are kept a secret, so that neither team know which card the opposition has chosen.

Kick-off involves both sides running from their respective goal line into the middle of the field to take possession of the ball on the centre spot.

Teams are able to make endless substitutions, and if a player is shown a yellow or red card - they are sin binned.

That means they are ordered to leave the pitch for a short amount of time.

A yellow card results in a player serving two minutes in the sin bin.

A red card means they are sent off for five minutes.

Getty Images Teams can make unlimited substitutions during matches

Kings League matches can't end in a draw.

If scores finish tied, then the game goes to penalties.

However, these aren't taken in the form of a traditional spot-kick.

Instead, players dribble the ball from the half-way line before taking a shot at goal, as happens in ice hockey.

Also, games feature VAR - however teams decide when to use it and not the referee.

Each team can only call for VAR to review a decision once during a match.

If successful, they keep their option of using VAR again.

However, if unsuccessful, they aren't allowed to ask for VAR again.

Who are the presidents of each team?

Kings League/Twitter Sergio Aguero's team Kunisports is based on the player's nickname, Kun

The teams are led by a mixture of former professional players, Spanish-speaking online streamers and internet celebrities.

Some of the biggest names include Manchester City's record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who is president of Kunisports and former Spain and Real Madrid keeper Iker Casillas, who is president of 1K FC.

Each president was responsible for naming their team and designing their club badge.

What are the names of the teams in the League?

The twelve Kings League teams are as follows:

Kings League teams 1K FC

Aniquiladores FC

El Barrio

Jijantes FC

Kunisports

Los Troncos FC

PIO FC

Porcinos FC

Rayo de Barcelona

Saiyans FC

Ultimate Móstoles

xBuyer Team

Which footballers play in the League?

Getty Images Former Manchester United and West Ham striker Javier Hernández has played in the league

The league was set up and is played in Spain, so has mainly attracted Spanish-speaking professional players.

Footballers who have taken part so far include Javier Hernández, however the Mexican striker is unlikely to appear again given his club commitments at LA Galaxy.

Others who have been involved include former World Cup winner Joan Capdevila and ex-Barcelona and Real Madrid forward Javier Saviola.

Who is Enigma?

Getty Images Enigma plays for xBuyer Team but his identity remains a secret

If you've watched an xBuyer Team match, you many have spotted one player who looks a little different to everyone else on the pitch.

"Enigma" as he's called, wears a Mexican wrestling mask and gloves during the match so that he can't be identified.

He also has his arms covered "so his tattoos won't be recognised", according to Gerard Piqué.

Piqué added to the mystery by saying the Enigma is a "first-division player" who "doesn't want to reveal his identity".

According to rumours, he asked his club for permission to play in the league and was told no, but decided to play anyway, hence the disguise.

A few names have been suggested as to who the secret player might be including, former Real Madrid player Isco and ex-Barcelona and Arsenal midfielder Denis Suarez.

How long are the matches?

Getty Images King League rules are very different to those of traditional seven-a-side football

Matches are 40 minutes long and consist of two 20 minutes halves.

When and where do the matches take place?

Getty Images All matches are played on an indoor artificial pitch in the Spanish city of Barcelona

Games take place back-to-back on Sundays and are streamed online.

Is there a women's Kings League?

Kings League Plans are in the works for an equivalent women's league

There isn't one at the moment, although there are plans to start a Queens League in Spring 2023.

According to organisers, more details will be revealed in due course.