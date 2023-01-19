play
Last updated at 12:11
image

Straw Bear Festival: Traditional English festival returns

The Whittlesea Straw Bear festival which sees a person covered in straw parading through the Cambridgeshire town, has returned after a two year gap.
Whittlesey's Straw Bear Festival began some time in the mid-19th century, but was banned sometime around 1909. It was bought back in the 1980s. It's hard to see in the costume so an attendant keeper makes sure the bear doesn't bump into anything.
Straw bearPA Media
People who perform a type of traditional English folk dance, called Morris dancers also company the straw bear in the parade. These dancers are called the Red Leicester Morris Men.
Morris dancers with faces painted red and feather headdressPA Media
In the late 1990s they introduced another straw bear called 'Little Bear' which accompanies the 'Big Bear' through the streets. Being a straw bear can be difficult work, straw is added to a suitable outfit but it can add almost five stone of weight so it can be very heavy!
Two figures completely covered with straw walks streets with crowd of peoplePA Media
Members of the Bourne Borderers Morris dancers performed during the festival, dancers and musicians come from all over the UK to take part in the festival.
A morris dancer dressed in green with face painted greenPA Media
Covid-19 restrictions meant the event could not take place in 2021 or 2022 so everyone was excited to welcome the event back.
Straw bearEPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Even the rain didn't stop people coming out to enjoy the festivities and organiser Douglas Kell said the event was "like a carnival".
Rain falls on the straw bear processionEPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

