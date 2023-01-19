What music helps you sleep? Billie EIlish, BTS or a lullaby?

Getty Images BTS and Billie Eilish both feature on sleep playlists - who would feature on yours?

Do you listen to music to get to sleep? And if you do what sort of music helps you drift off?

A new study has looked at sleep playlists and found a surprising variety of music seems to help people sleep.

Let us know the type of music that helps you sleep in the comments below.

Traditionally people think of lullabies and slow music as the type of music which helps people sleep, but a new study has found faster and energetic music also features on sleep playlists.

By analysing 225,626 tracks from 985 playlists on the music streaming service, Spotify, researchers compared the audio features of the tracks on sleep playlists to audio features of more general music.

The research which is published in the journal Plos One found unsurprisingly that most of the music was slower and had more instruments and fewer vocals than other music.

But they also found there were louder more energetic tracks like BTS' Dynamite and Lovely ft Khalid by Billie Eilish.

The study says that although many people would think music with high energy and danceability would not help people sleep it is possible that the "familiarity" increases relaxation.

Less surprising to the researchers were classical pieces like Brahams Lullaby and tunes like Twinkle Twinkle Little Star and Incy wincy spider which all appeared on playlists a number of times.

Does music help you sleep? If it does what do you like to listen to to relax?