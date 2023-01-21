NASA astronaut: Send your questions to Bruce Melnick!

Is there anything you would like to ask a NASA astronaut?
Bruce Melnik is going to be answering your questions for Newsround!
He has spent over 300 hours in space, and orbited the earth over 200 times.
He used to be an astronaut for NASA, and now helps run the Kennedy Space Visitor Centre, in the USA.
Bruce is no stranger to space.
Throughout his career, Bruce has worked on different satellites - including helping deploy the Ulysses satellite in orbit around the sun!
He took part in space shuttle missions in the 1990s, and was awarded several special NASA medals.
During one of his many orbits of the earth, he helped with a three-person space-walk. This was the first time three people have taken part in a space walk together!
Bruce now helps run the Kennedy Space Visitor centre in Florida, in the USA, alongside some other astronauts that used to work at NASA.
Members of the public can go and learn about space, and hear from people like Bruce about what it's like to be an astronaut!
Do you think you want to be an astronaut when you're older? Bruce might have some top tips!
He had a long journey to get to space - but said it was all worth it. It took him six different applications over ten years.
Maybe you want to know what earth looks like from up there - or what you have to eat in space.
Put your questions to Bruce in the comments below!
Your Comments
Join the conversation