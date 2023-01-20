Google Stadia: Game streaming platform closes and refunds users

Getty Images Google Stadia is no more

It's game over for Stadia - Google has announced that it's closing down its game streaming platform for good, and issuing refunds to all users.

When it launched, it was described as a 'Netflix for games' - the idea was to have all your favourite playable titles (and then some) on its online platform.

This meant that you wouldn't have to take up loads of room on your console downloading a game's data every time you wanted to play a new one - something Google hoped would make them really popular.

But the idea didn't quite match up with reality, and it didn't resonate with gamers in the way the internet giant wanted it to.

What do you think - were you a fan of Stadia's streaming model, or do you prefer the traditional downloaded or hard copies of your favourite games?

Google Stadia launched in November 2019, and closed today on January 19 2023 at 08:00.

Google have promised refunds to anyone who bought Stadia products, including controllers, games or downloadable content.

Riska Google have shut their platform down, as it didn't become as popular as they had hoped

However, they did decide to have a last hurrah for users, by releasing one final game.

It's called Worm Game, and was originally used to test all their software before they launched.

It's essentially a more colourful version of the mobile game Snake, and users have spent the last few days battling it out for the number one spot on it before Stadia shut up shop.

Google have also enabled Bluetooth on their controllers so that people can use them to play any game on their PCs should they wish.

Renata Angerami People liked it as they could play games from anywhere, on smart TVs, tablets and more

There are worries though that some Stadia-exclusive games could be lost forever when the platform closes.

Google said in September 2022 it was shutting Stadia because it "hadn't gained the traction with users" the company had hoped.

Sky News have reported that an internal target of one million monthly active users wasn't reached, with 2020 numbers peaking at around 750,000. For contrast, Netflix has 223 million monthly users.

