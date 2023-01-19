Eden Project for the North of England has won government funding

David Goddard This is the original Eden project in Cornwall, and it's now set to get a sister in Morecambe!

The North of England is going to get its own Eden Project, as the UK government has announced it's one of a hundred projects to receive money from their 'levelling up' fund.

There is already one of these immense eco-gardens in Cornwall, and the new one, which will receive £50 million will be based in Morecambe, Lancaster.

This is the second phase of funding being awarded from the £4.8bn pot put aside for 'levelling up' projects.

In 2021, £1.7 billion was awarded to 105 different bids, and this time there's £2.1 billion to go around.

The government has confirmed a third phase of the fund will go ahead.

Christopher Furlong Blackpool is one of the other areas to win money from the government

Other winning projects this time include train services in Cornwall, town centre regenerations, and a new Artificial Intelligence-focused university campus in Blackpool.

The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said the money will "build a future of optimism" for people in these areas by providing new jobs and chances for economic growth.

However, the Labour party have said that this funding doesn't go far enough - they've said it's "a partial refund" on what the Conservative government "have stripped out of our communities".

What is levelling up?

'Levelling up' is a phrase created by the Conservative party.

It refers to a policy pledge they've had since the 2019 general election (although they only revealed plans on how to deliver it in in February 2022). There's also now a government department dedicated to it.

BBC Pictures Levelling up was a key part of Boros Johnson's 2019 election campaign

Essentially, it means giving areas that have been historically underfunded the means to catch up with areas that have always been quite well looked after.

What is the Eden Project?

Getty Images One of the viewing platforms in the Cornwall Eden Project

The Eden Project is a pretty recognisable landmark - the huge domes (called biomes) are hard to miss!

Inside them are big gardens full of lots of different types of plants.

The aim of the project is to teach the general public about plants and how they can help in the fight against climate change.

JACK HILL The late Queen Elizabeth and now King Charles visited the Cornwall Eden project in 2021 for a summit of G7 leaders

They've got plants from all over the world, including the rainforests of South East Asia and South America.

On top of that, the venues hosts lots of different exhibitions, concerts and shows.

What will the new Eden Project do?

Eden Project This is an artist's impression of what the new Eden Project will look like

The new Eden Project in Morecambe will sit on the Lancaster coast.

Where the Cornwall project focuses on plants, this one will focus on the bay. It will also aim to regenerate the local coastline.

Which other projects have won funding?

Lots of projects that were successful this time actually applied and lost out in the first round, such as a £10mn outdoor activity park in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, and leisure centre improvements in Knowsley, Merseyside.

Gateshead Council/HOK Gateshead will get £20m towards a planned redevelopment of the quayside area

The Lancashire town of Blackpool will receive £40mn for an AI-focused university campus.

And Gateshead is getting £20mn towards a new arena, exhibition centre and leisure destination granted.

What are people saying?

Lisa Nandy, who is the shadow levelling-up secretary in the Labour party, said the fund was in "chaos".

She described it as a "Hunger Games-style contest where communities are pitted against one another".

Nicola Tree Labour's Lisa Nandy has criticised the fund

There's also been criticism about where the money is going with projects based in London receiving more investment than those in Yorkshire and the North East combined, and projects in the South East allocated almost twice as much as those in the North East.

However, the Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove told the BBC that per person, it was actually the North West, North-East and Wales which have done best.