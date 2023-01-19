Eden Project for the North of England has won government funding

The North of England is going to get its own Eden Project, as the UK government has announced it's one of a hundred projects to receive money from their 'levelling up' fund.
There is already one of these immense eco-gardens in Cornwall, and the new one, which will receive £50 million will be based in Morecambe, Lancaster.
This is the second phase of funding being awarded from the £4.8bn pot put aside for 'levelling up' projects.
In 2021, £1.7 billion was awarded to 105 different bids, and this time there's £2.1 billion to go around.
The government has confirmed a third phase of the fund will go ahead.
Other winning projects this time include train services in Cornwall, town centre regenerations, and a new Artificial Intelligence-focused university campus in Blackpool.
The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said the money will "build a future of optimism" for people in these areas by providing new jobs and chances for economic growth.
However, the Labour party have said that this funding doesn't go far enough - they've said it's "a partial refund" on what the Conservative government "have stripped out of our communities".
'Levelling up' is a phrase created by the Conservative party.
It refers to a policy pledge they've had since the 2019 general election (although they only revealed plans on how to deliver it in in February 2022). There's also now a government department dedicated to it.
Essentially, it means giving areas that have been historically underfunded the means to catch up with areas that have always been quite well looked after.
The Eden Project is a pretty recognisable landmark - the huge domes (called biomes) are hard to miss!
Inside them are big gardens full of lots of different types of plants.
The aim of the project is to teach the general public about plants and how they can help in the fight against climate change.
They've got plants from all over the world, including the rainforests of South East Asia and South America.
On top of that, the venues hosts lots of different exhibitions, concerts and shows.
The new Eden Project in Morecambe will sit on the Lancaster coast.
Where the Cornwall project focuses on plants, this one will focus on the bay. It will also aim to regenerate the local coastline.
Lots of projects that were successful this time actually applied and lost out in the first round, such as a £10mn outdoor activity park in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, and leisure centre improvements in Knowsley, Merseyside.
The Lancashire town of Blackpool will receive £40mn for an AI-focused university campus.
And Gateshead is getting £20mn towards a new arena, exhibition centre and leisure destination granted.
Lisa Nandy, who is the shadow levelling-up secretary in the Labour party, said the fund was in "chaos".
She described it as a "Hunger Games-style contest where communities are pitted against one another".
There's also been criticism about where the money is going with projects based in London receiving more investment than those in Yorkshire and the North East combined, and projects in the South East allocated almost twice as much as those in the North East.
However, the Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove told the BBC that per person, it was actually the North West, North-East and Wales which have done best.
