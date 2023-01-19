Messi: Argentinian farmer plants cornfield in tribute to World Cup captain

Getty Images Can you guess which recent World Cup winning captain this is?

Millions of football fans celebrated in the streets of Argentina and partied through the night after their team's epic World Cup victory last month.

But one farmer in the country decided to pay his own a-MAIZE-ing tribute.

He planted a specially designed cornfield, which has now created this huge image of Lionel Messi's famous face!

In fact it's so big, you can see it from space!

What's happened?

Farmer Maximiliano Spinazze was so happy about Argentina becoming World Champions that he decided to get to work on his Messi masterpiece.

He used a special coding machine which was able to use an algorithm to calculate where the seeds would need to be planted to create the tribute in his field in Los Condores, in the country's central province of Cordoba.

This allowed Mr Spinazze to sow the seeds in a precise pattern to create the image, with certain areas more dense with seeds than others.

Messi's amazing Argentina stats Messi has appeared at an incredible 5 World Cups since 2006!

He's Argentina's record goal scorer with 98 goals.

Messi is also his country's all-time most-capped player with 172 games.

The 35-year-old is also the youngest player to play for, score and captain Argentina at a World Cup!

The darker green areas were created by having more plants closer together, meaning the ground is less visible.

The lighter areas of Messi's face have fewer plants growing there.

Reuters Several tributes to Messi can be found in Argentina, including this huge 69-metre mural which takes pride of place in the footballer's hometown of Rosario

Mr Spinazze says he's thrilled with how his tribute to the legendary Argentina captain turned out.

He explained: "For me Messi is unbeatable.

"Now they are world champions, I am delighted this can be expressed by planting the crop," he added.