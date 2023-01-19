play
Watch Newsround

Messi: Argentinian farmer plants cornfield in tribute to World Cup captain

Last updated at 12:39
comments
View Comments
Lionel Messi's face in a cornfieldGetty Images
Can you guess which recent World Cup winning captain this is?

Millions of football fans celebrated in the streets of Argentina and partied through the night after their team's epic World Cup victory last month.

But one farmer in the country decided to pay his own a-MAIZE-ing tribute.

He planted a specially designed cornfield, which has now created this huge image of Lionel Messi's famous face!

In fact it's so big, you can see it from space!

What do you think of the artwork? Let us know in the comments below!

What's happened?
Giant image of Messi's face growing in a cornfieldGetty Images

Farmer Maximiliano Spinazze was so happy about Argentina becoming World Champions that he decided to get to work on his Messi masterpiece.

He used a special coding machine which was able to use an algorithm to calculate where the seeds would need to be planted to create the tribute in his field in Los Condores, in the country's central province of Cordoba.

This allowed Mr Spinazze to sow the seeds in a precise pattern to create the image, with certain areas more dense with seeds than others.

The darker green areas were created by having more plants closer together, meaning the ground is less visible.

The lighter areas of Messi's face have fewer plants growing there.

A general view shows a 69 metres mural depicting soccer super-star Lionel Messi, painted by artists Marlene Zuriaga and Lisandro Urteaga, at Messi"s hometown, in Rosario, Argentina December 13, 2021Reuters
Several tributes to Messi can be found in Argentina, including this huge 69-metre mural which takes pride of place in the footballer's hometown of Rosario

Mr Spinazze says he's thrilled with how his tribute to the legendary Argentina captain turned out.

He explained: "For me Messi is unbeatable.

"Now they are world champions, I am delighted this can be expressed by planting the crop," he added.

More like this

messi holding trophy

World Cup 2022: Is Argentina star Lionel Messi now, officially, the GOAT?

A general view shows a 69 metres mural depicting soccer super-star Lionel Messi, painted by artists Marlene Zuriaga and Lisandro Urteaga, at Messi"s hometown, in Rosario, Argentina December 13, 2021
image

The massive Messi mural and other artworks around the world

Lionel Messi posing with his PSG shirt

Lionel Messi: Football superstar joins Neymar and Mbappé at PSG

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

eden project

Money for new projects across the UK causes row

comments
2
Happy children.

What makes you happy and what are you looking forward to?

comments
23
a montage of different animals
play
0:52

The Big Question: How many animal species are there?

Newsround Home