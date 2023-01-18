play
Watch Newsround

Equal pay: Wales' women's football team will earn the same as male players

Last updated at 17:58
comments
View Comments (8)
Wales internationals Jess Fishlock, Aaron Ramsey, Sophie Ingle and Brennan JohnsonGetty Images

The Football Association of Wales has announced that they've reached an agreement which will see the national men's and women's football teams paid equally.

The new deal will start with immediate effect and runs until 2027.

Wales now joins a growing list of other countries around the world including world champions the United States, Australia, Norway and Brazil who have publicly committed to paying their men and women football players the same amount for playing for their country's senior team.

England's men's and women's senior players have been paid the same match fee for representing their country for the past three years, while the Republic of Ireland agreed a similar deal in 2021.

What's happened?
Wales women's team celebrating a goalGetty Images

Discussions over agreeing a new pay deal to give equal pay to both Wales squads have been going on for more than a year, with talks initially starting at the end of 2021.

In order to reach the deal, the Wales men's senior team agreed to a 25% pay cut to enable a 25% rise for the women's team - which now brings them both equal on pay.

The new deal will run for the next four years and covers tournaments up to and including the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

In a joint statement, Wales' men's and women's teams said: "We hope that this will allow future generations of boys and girls to see that there is equality across Welsh international football, which is important for society as a whole.

However not all the home nations have equal pay agreements in place for both squads.

It was announced last month that Scotland women's national football team are taking action against the Scottish FA, after talks broke down over equal pay and conditions.

Your Comments

Join the conversation

8 comments

  • I think the women's football team has just as much right to earn the same amount as the men's

  • I belive women should be treated and payed equally!

    • U19877259 replied:
      yeah!

  • They are amazing and it is really good news for them I hope there journey keeps being really great.

  • I think it is a good idea for them to get equal pay, but i think it run longer than 2027.

  • I think it's about time. Good picture on the front though.

  • Amazing! I’m glad they are following the footsteps of many other countries for equality. What confuses me is that it only runs until 2027. 🤔

    • MorgantheJack replied:
      Yeah. Why does it stop then?

Top Stories

Seth and Tobias

'I want playgrounds that everyone can enjoy'

comments
16
China on a map, with cities labeled

Why is China's population shrinking?

comments
9
Indochinese tiger
image

Top 10 animals to watch in 2023

Newsround Home