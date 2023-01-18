How old is the oldest person in the world?

Twiter Salvador Vergés Maria Branyas

A Spanish woman has become the world's oldest living person at the age of 115.

María Branyas was born in America on 4 March 1907 and has lived through two world wars, had three children, has eleven grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.

People who are older than 110 years are known as supercentenarians.

During her life, María has enjoyed playing the piano, reading newspapers and exercised every morning until she was 105.

She became the world's oldest living person after the previous record holder, a French nun named Lucile Randon, died on 17 January, aged 118.

The UK's oldest person

Ethel Caterham is the UK's oldest person.

Born 21 August 1909, Ethel lives in Hampshire in the south of England and is 113 years old.

Oldest land animal

Jonathan the tortoise turns 190!

A giant tortoise called Jonathan is the oldest-known living land animal.

Jonathan is at least 190 years old and was born in 1832!

He lives on Saint Helena, a remote island in the South Atlantic Ocean, where it's believe he arrived from the Seychelles 140 years ago.

World's oldest dog

The world's oldest dog is called Gino and is 22 years old.

Gino lives in California in the Unites States and was adopted by his owner Alex Wolf, who says: "I've taken great care of him over the years and he is still in relatively very good shape...and really cute still which is surprising considering his age!"

World's oldest cat

Flossie the cat was born in 1995, and recently turned 27 years old - that's about 120 in human years.

Flossie has had lots of families during her long life, and when her last owner couldn't look after her anymore she was handed into Cats Protection.

"We were flabbergasted when vet records showed her to be nearly 27," said Naomi Rosling from Cats Protection.

Oldest animal ever

Ming the clam was the oldest animal ever recorded and had been living on the seabed off the north coast of Iceland until it was scooped up in 2006 by researchers from Bangor University in Wales.

The researchers studied growth rings from Ming's shell and initially thought that the clam was aged between 405 and 410 years old. However, in 2013, using more sophisticated measuring techniques, they realised Ming's age was actually 507 years old.

And Ming might not be a one off.

Scientists believe there is a high probability that there are ocean clams that are even more ancient lurking beneath the sea bed.