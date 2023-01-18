Echidnas stay cool with snot bubbles and belly flops according to new research

Getty Images This is an echidna and although they look a bit like a hedgehog, they're not actually related!

Next time you're feeling a bit too hot, why not make some snot bubbles and belly flop on the floor?

Sounds a bit strange doesn't it...but that's what animals called echidnas do to cool down in the Australian heat according to new research.

Echidnas - also known as spiny anteaters - are Earth's oldest living mammal and can be found in almost all habitats across Australia, Tasmania, Indonesia and Papua New Guinea.

Curtin University An infrared image of an echidna shows the cool surfaces in blue-ish purple and the hottest surfaces are shown in red, orange and yellow

Echidnas aren't as good as other Australian animals at cooling down thanks to their spines which kind of act like a blanket and trap the warmth.

It also doesn't help that they can't pant, sweat or lick themselves which are common techniques used by other animals to regulate their temperatures.

Did you know echidnas are one of only two mammals that lay eggs. The other is the platypus! Mammals that lay eggs are called monotremes.

Scientists already knew about the snot situation but it was thought echidnas only blew the bubbles of mucus to clear their noses of dirt and dust.

Infrared camera show the surface temperature of objects with darker and lighter colours, like you can see in the bright image above.

And that's how researchers have discovered their unique heat-releasing methods.

Getty Images Would you believe an echidna's body temperature is the second lowest out of all the mammals in the world!

But how exactly does a snot bubble reduce an echidna's body temperature?

When the booger bubbles burst, it wets the tip of their snout which can then evaporate and cool the blood just under the skin.

That cooler blood then gets pumped around the body, cooling the animal down.

If they don't cool themselves down, they'd overheat which could be very dangerous for them.

Getty Images Did you know a baby echidna is called a puggle!

What about the belly flops then - what's that all about?

An echidna's belly and legs don't have any spines on so they can press them against cooler surfaces.

The blood on the surface of the skin cools, which again is pumped around the body for some much needed relief from the heat.

Zoologist Christine Cooper, who led the study said understanding how echidnas tolerate heat is really important as the planet continues to get warmer.