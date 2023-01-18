To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Kids tell us what makes them happy

The Christmas holidays are over, your alarm clock is set WAY earlier than you'd like and it's really cold…

As we settle back into school routines and a new year, for some people, the darker winter months can have an impact on the way they feel.

So, we want to know your reasons for being cheerful! What makes you happy and what are you looking forward to? Maybe something exciting is happening for you in 2023.

Let us know in the comments.

