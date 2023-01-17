Heavy snow forces schools to close in Cornwall

PA Media A woman and child walk through the snow in Eglinton, Northern Ireland

Parts of the UK have been hit with cold wintery weather with more warnings of snow and ice to come.

Yellow weather warnings have been in place across large areas of the UK and continue in north Wales, Northern Ireland, southern England and northern Scotland until Wednesday.

An amber weather warning has been issued for Inverness and Aberdeen, with heavy snow predicted.

Weather warnings have different colours depending on how bad - and potentially dangerous - the weather is. These are yellow, amber and red.

What's the weather like where you are? Let us know in the comments.

BBC weather watchers Kernow Jo Snow fell in Perranporth, Cornwall, in the early hours of Tuesday

On Monday night temperatures dropped as low as -9.8C in parts of the UK and some schools have had to shut including in Cornwall in south west England, where more than 80 schools are closed or opened later today.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service posted on social media saying they had received reports of vehicles getting stuck in snow during "hazardous" driving conditions.

The snow in Cornwall has allowed traditional winter activities, including building snowmen

BBC weather forecaster Nick Miller said the "cold has returned to the UK with lows of -7 to -10C across the four home nations last night."

Northern Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of north-west England and Wales are likely to see further snow, he said.

BBC Weather Watchers North Wales Ruth Snow in Conwy, north Wales.

Unlike Cornwall, which has seen some of the worst conditions, schools in neighbouring Devon have not been closed due to the weather but the county council has said some roads used as school bus routes are not operating.

The weather will remain cold for the rest of the week, but BBC forecasters say it will temperatures will warm by the weekend.

Let us know if the weather has affect you in the comments below.