The Mandalorian: Series 3 trailer drops and baby Grogu is back!

This is the way. Star Wars fans get ready, a new season of The Mandalorian is on its way!

After more than two years Lucasfilm has finally given fans their first glimpse of what's next in the adventures of The Mandalorian and baby Grogu.

The trailer for the third season of the Disney+ series was revealed during an NFL (American football) game on Monday evening.

The new series of The Mandalorian will be released on Disney+ starting 1 March.

But what can fans expect this series? Take a look below, but watch out for season 2 and Book of Boba Fett spoilers!

How did Season 2 end?

The Mandalorian first came out in 2019, and takes place five years after the events of Return of the Jedi, the last movie in the original Star Wars trilogy.

The series follows the adventures of Din Djarin - The Mandalorian - and Grogu - a baby green creature who seems to be the same race as Yoda - who has mystical psychic powers known as The Force.

Season 2 ended with legendary Jedi Luke Skywalker rescuing Mando and his crew from the villainous Moff Gideon's ship, before taking Grogu to the planet Tatooine to help train his force powers.

However, their story continued in the spin-off series The Book of Boba Fett which showed Luke Skywalker giving Grogu a choice to either stay with him to train to be a Jedi, or to return to the Mandalorian - to which Grogu decides to choose his buddy Mando.

What can fans expect in Season 3 of The Mandalorian?

Disney+ Grogu and Mando are back together again!

In season 3 of The Mandalorian Grogu and Mando are back together again, and the trailer begins with Din saying: "Our people are scattered like stars in the galaxies. What are we? What do we stand for?"

"I'm going to Mandalore, so that I may be forgiven for my transgressions," he says.

Din's decision to go to the home of the Mandalorians - a legendary secretive group of bounty hunters - to ask for forgiveness could perhaps be because he removed his helmet in front of other people, something Mandalorians are never supposed to do.

Mando also has the legendary Darksaber weapon, which is an important part of Mandalorian history.

Disney+ What threat are the Jedi defending against?

Meanwhile it looks like Grogu's force powers have grown stronger, as he flings a big angry-looking creature out of the way in the trailer.

As well as Mando and Grogu, the trailer also revealed a group of Jedi Knights ready for a fight, and heaps of Mandalorians leaping out of a plane into battle.