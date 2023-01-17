Javan rhinos: Endangered species welcomes two new arrivals

Ministry of Environment and Forestry You can see one of the Javan rhino calves walking behind what experts believe to be its mum in this image captured by hidden cameras in Ujung Kulon National Park

Conservationists in Indonesia are celebrating the birth of two new Javan rhinos!

The pitter patter of little hooves is really exciting news for the endangered species because there are currently fewer than 80 left in the world.

The new arrivals were spotted on a hidden camera trap in the forest of Ujung Kulon National Park, where the remaining Javan rhinos live.

Getty Images Javan rhinos only have one horn unlike other species found elsewhere in the world

Conservationists - people whose job it is to protect animals - say the birth of the Javan rhino calves is a good sign for the species because their population numbers can only recover when they live in a healthy and safe habitat.

Special teams call Rhino Protection Units have helped to create this safe space for them.

They're made up of four highly trained people who patrol Ujung Kulon National Park (UKNP) and record as much information about the animals as possible when they spot any signs of them.

It's important to not only make sure the animals are safe from any threats, but also to monitor their population which currently stands at around 77.

Getty Images The Javan rhinos are endangered mainly because people wanted to kill them for their horns to make medicine

Between January and June 2022 the Rhino Protection Units have spotted: 70 footprints

20 wallows (evidence of the rhinos covering themselves in mud)

8 poos

18 feeding sites

Javan rhinos are targeted by poachers for their horns and another big challenge that the species faces is from illegal fishermen on the coast.

The shoreline around UKNP is really important to help add salt to the rhinos' diet but any illegal fishing activity on the waters can push the rhinos away from the coast.

The cameras - like the one the images of the new calves were captured on - have helped conservationists understand more about the behaviours of the Javan rhinos.

This information will help to develop ideas on how to protect these beautiful animals in the future as their population hopefully continues to grow.