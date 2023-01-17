Wildlife conservation: Top 10 animals to watch out for in 2023

This could just be the world's rarest snake. Experts think the Saint Lucia racer population could be as low as 20 and is on the brink of becoming extinct. It lives on a tiny island off the coast of St Lucia in the Caribbean which is free of predators but something as simple as an invasion of rats or a big storm could spell disaster for the rest of the population. Local conservationists are making a snake sanctuary on the mainland to protect them.