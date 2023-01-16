When are teachers striking in England and Wales?

PA Media Thousands of teachers have demonstrated across Scotland in strike days over the past few weeks

Teachers in England and Wales will go on strike over pay, meaning some schools are likely to close temporarily in February and March.

Last week the largest education union in the UK, the National Education Union (NEU) asked more than 300,000 teachers and support staff to vote in a ballot on whether to take industrial action - more than 90% have voted in favour of striking.

Another union, the National Association of Headteachers (NAHT) also had a vote, with the results expected soon.

Unions, sometimes known as trade unions, represent workers by negotiating and taking action over things like working conditions or pay.

What is a strike ballot?

Votes by union members on strike action are known as strike ballots.

Support staff in schools in Wales are also expected to go on strike after 88% of balloted union members backed the action.

However, the NEU's ballot of support staff in schools in England did not achieve 50% voter turnout among members, which means legally they cannot strike.

Another UK teaching union, NASUWT also asked their members to vote on strikes last week, but also failed to reach the 50% mark for voter turnout.

Of those that did vote, 90% were in favour of striking, which the union said sent "a strong message to the Government".

The votes on strike action for teachers in England and Wales follow closures at almost every primary school in Scotland last Tuesday and every secondary school in the country last Wednesday.

More teacher strikes began in Scotland again this week.

Who are the teaching unions? NASWUT teachers' union represents teachers, including headteachers, throughout the UK.

The NAHT union represents head teachers and other school leaders in England and Wales.

The Ulster Teachers' Union is the only teachers union based in Northern Ireland.

The EIS is Scotland's largest teaching union.

The NEU is the largest education union in the UK.

When are the teacher strikes happening in England and Wales?

The NEU, which has 300,000 members has announced seven days of action in February and March.

They include national strike days on 1 February, as well as 15 and 16 March.

However, the union has said that any individual school will only be affected by a maximum of four days.

Government guidance says schools should stay open wherever possible.

Why are teachers striking?

PA Media Hundreds of teachers joined a rally outside the Scottish Parliament on the first strike day

The strikes are about pay - how much money teachers are paid to do their job.

Most teachers in England and Wales had a 5% pay rise in 2022. In Northern Ireland many teachers have been offered 3.2% increases for the last school year and this school year.

But unions argue that inflation - which sees the cost of things, like food and fuel go up - is above 10%.

That means wages aren't increasing by the same amount as inflation and it's harder for people to afford things that they used to buy.

In Scotland, unions have asked for a 10% increase in wages, but politicians and councils have said a 10% pay rise is unaffordable.

The current offer in Scotland is a 5% pay rise that also includes up to 6.85% for the lowest-paid staff.

But the EIS - Scotland's largest teaching union - dismissed the deal as "insulting".

Are teachers still striking in Scotland?

Last week, strikes closed almost every primary school in Scotland on Tuesday, and every secondary school in the country on Wednesday.

There are more strikes planned in primary and secondary schools again this week.

Over the next 16 days the action will affect two local authorities a day, starting on Monday with Glasgow and East Lothian.

The Educational Institute of Scotland last week announced the latest action will be followed by another 22 days of strikes starting at the end of February.

Are all the UK teachers striking?

Teachers in Northern Ireland are not striking but are taking action in different ways - not going to school meetings or doing lesson plans or other tasks such as answering emails and phone calls outside of teaching hours.

Will schools close if teachers strike?

It's likely that many schools will close temporarily as a result of the strike action.

The NEU is required to give two weeks' notice of industrial action - such as a strike - to give schools and parents time to prepare.

It's thought that for many schools, children will have return to online lessons at home, similar to how work was done during the pandemic.

Getty Images Children may have to do school work from home during strike days

In Scotland, local councils decide whether a school needs to close due to teachers striking.

In England, it's up to head teachers if a school has to close and there are no minimum staffing rules on whether a school should or shouldn't stay open.

Headteachers are also responsible in Wales, but have to discuss plans with local authorities.

The Department for Education has advised that schools should open for exam groups and prioritise pupils with special educational needs and disabilities.

Adding that there is an expectation on headteachers "to take all reasonable steps to keep the school open for as many pupils as possible."

However, it's unclear how decisions will be affected if headteachers also strike.

How much do teachers get paid?

The starting salary, the amount of money you earn as a teacher, in England is due to rise to £30,000 a year by September this year.

At state schools - which are school that are paid for by taxes - classroom teachers in England were paid an average of £38,982 in the 2021/2022 school year. This compares with £39,009 in Wales and £40,026 in Scotland. Northern Ireland's government did not give the BBC a figure.

The average head teacher's salary in England for the same period was £74,095, and £57,117 for other senior leaders.

When are teachers striking?

Strikes by teachers who are members of the NEU will happen regionally and nationally on the following days:

1 February: All schools in England and Wales

14 February: All schools in Wales

28 February: North and north-west England, Yorkshire and Humber

1 March: East Midlands, West Midlands, and the NEU's eastern region

2 March: South-east and south-west England, and London

15 and 16 March: Two-day strike of all schools in England and Wales

What does the government say about teacher strikes?

Getty Images The Government's education secretary Gillian Keegan said "strike action is simply not a reasonable solution" after disruption to lessons caused by the pandemic in recent years.

Downing Street wants teachers to discuss their concerns rather than "withdraw education from children".

"We would continue to call on teachers not to strike given we know what substantial damage was caused to children's education during the pandemic and it's certainly not something we want to see repeated" the Prime Minister's spokesman said.

"We would hope they would continue to discuss with us their concerns rather than withdraw education from children."

What are teachers unions saying?

Getty Images NEU general secretary Dr Mary Bousted says better pay will encourage more teachers to stay in the job

The National Education Union (NEU), the UK's largest teaching union, said it wants a "above-inflation pay rise" to help teachers tackle the cost of living crisis.

Dr Mary Bousted, the NEU general secretary, says 40% of teachers leave the job within ten years "driven out by overwork and under pay."

"When the government can't get teachers to join the profession and can't get teachers to stay in the profession, in the end that becomes unsustainable and that's where we are now," she added.