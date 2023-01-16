Pets: Has keeping pets helped humans survive?

Justin Paget Scientists are trying to understand why we love animals so much

Scientists studying our relationship with animals, such as pets, say the special bond may have helped us survive throughout history.

A team at the University of Michigan have discovered that from as young as two years old, humans want to lend a hand to dogs.

Through friendly acts, such as leaving food out or stroking an animal, humans managed over time to domesticate - or tame - animals, which is why we have pets and farm animals today.

By having pets and creating social bonds with animals, humans managed to keep themselves safer from other predators - for example using dogs as protection.

"Animal domestication was really advantageous to human survival. It really enabled us to live and thrive, there's a huge evolutionary benefit," said Dr Rachna Reddy, who was in charge of the study.

A special bond

Before even knowing certain animals, humans tend to want to help them, scientists on the study say.

A team from the University of Michigan looked into why and how humans have such a special bond with animals.

Researchers on the study said with cats and dogs it is easy to see a social bond early on for humans because of how the animals act.

Dogs and cats often make eye contact with humans when they want something, and interact with them more than something like a chicken, for example.

How was the research done?

Catherine Delahaye Children as young as 20 months old in the study were found to care for animals

Scientists tested a group of toddlers - from around two years old.

They got them to meet some child-friendly dogs, called Fiona, Seymour, and Henry.

Researchers put toys just out of reach of the dogs, and the toddlers quickly offered to give the toys to the dogs.

The scientists said this showed that from a very young age, humans want to help animals that are affectionate towards them.

Why is the test with dogs and toddlers useful?

The special relationship with certain animals, like dogs, is believed to have helped humans survive.

We still are not fully sure why humans decided to befriend animals, but from a young age it's clear that humans want to help animals that interact with them.

"Why we came to domesticate animals is a big mystery, and this is one piece of evidence that might help us to understand that mystery" Dr Reddy said.