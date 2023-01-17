Nuclear power: How does it work?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Have a look inside a nuclear power station

Nuclear power is a way of generating energy to provide electricity for things like people's homes.

Because the process doesn't need fossil fuels such coal, oil or gas, it doesn't release harmful gases into the environment.

But it is controversial as it produces nuclear waste, which is very dangerous and needs to be stored and disposed of properly.

In the UK, there are six nuclear power stations in use, and two new are planned.

How does nuclear power work?

Getty Images Nuclear power stations are looked after by teams of engineers

Nuclear power is produced through a process called nuclear fission.

Everything on Earth is made of atoms but they are so tiny you need a powerful microscope to see them.

Nuclear fission happens when something even tinier - a neutron - smashes into an atom causing it to split, a chain reaction then occurs as more neutrons are released.

This process makes a huge amount of heat which is then used to turn water into steam. This steam drives a turbine, which powers a generator, creating electricity.

Nuclear power in the UK

Leon Neal People like engineer Maddie Kearney are testing new ways to fuse atoms and produce energy

Around 20% of the UK's electricity is produced by nuclear power from power .stations

Nuclear power plants tend to be close to the sea, as they produce a lot of heat which needs lots of water to cool down.

Two new power plants are currently being planned and built - one in Somerset and one in Suffolk.

As energy bills rise in the UK, lots of people are looking for cheaper ways to produce energy.

The government says it wants to build eight new reactors - one a year until 2030.

What are the benefits?

Finnbarr Webster When Boris Johnson was Prime Minister, he visited the nuclear site in Bristol.

Nuclear power does not produce carbon dioxide, unlike coal, oil and gas power.

Carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas - a chemical that traps heat in the atmosphere and heats up the Earth, contributing to global warming.

Also, one kilogram of nuclear fuel produces millions more than one kilogram of coal.

Another difference is that nuclear is a reliable source of energy - which means power can be created whenever it is needed.

Although wind and solar power is renewable, it works better with stronger winds or sunnier weather.

Despite nuclear energy being unrenewable, you need to use much less to produce energy.

What are the risks?

Getty Images Nuclear energy is more reliable than wind power

In the UK, all power plants have to be regulated by the governments Office for Nuclear Regulation, which makes sure they are safe.

Modern reactors are extremely safe - the UN says nuclear power plants are some of the "safest and most secure" facilities in the world.

However, in the past, there have been some dangers associated with nuclear power, for example with the 1986 Chernobyl disaster.

Nuclear waste

Geography Photos Some people aren't happy with nuclear plants being built in their area, such as in Suffolk

After a nuclear reaction, power plants are left with nuclear waste - which is radioactive and can be dangerous to health if it is not stored properly.

However, the UK government says it currently safely stores nuclear waste around the country, and research is currently looking into finding new ways to safely get rid of waste.

There's a disposal technique called Geological Disposal - it's sometimes known as GDF.

This involves putting waste deep inside rocks, to make sure radioactive materials will not reach the surface for hundreds of thousands of years.