Australian Open 2023: Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff - who will win?

Getty Images Emma takes on her friend and rival Coco on Wednesday

If you're a fan of tennis, you'll be excited to see Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff go head to head at the Australian Open!

The two young champs have sailed through their opening matches in the tennis tournament, and will meet each other on the court on Wednesday.

Emma was worried she might not make it through her first match, after she injured her ankle just before the tournament.

But the British world number 77 went on to win her first match 6-3 6-2 against Germany's Tamara Korpatsch.

Emma vs Coco - Meet the players

Robert Prange

Emma Raducanu

Emma is the UK's number one female tennis player.

She is 20 years old and has been playing tennis since she was five.

In 2017 Emma made her first appearance at a Junior Grand Slam event - Wimbledon, and just one year later Emma became the British Junior number one.

Emma made history in 2021 when she won the US Open tournament. She became the first UK woman to win one of tennis' big tournaments for more than 40 years and the first player to win a Grand Slam title after having to play through the qualifying rounds.

She played more matches than anyone else, but didn't lose a single set!

Getty Images

Speaking about her upcoming match with Coco, Emma said: "I'm really looking forward to this match. I'm very up for it. Coco has obviously done a lot of great things and she's playing well.

"I think we're both good, young players, we're both coming through, part of the next generation of tennis, really. It's going to be a great match." she said.

Coco Gauff

Getty Images

Coco is 18-years-old and is ranked 7th in the world in women's singles and is from the US.

Her actual name is Cori, but she likes to use her nickname Coco. This is because her dad is named Corey, and they came up with Coco so they wouldn't get confused with who people were speaking to.

Coco became interested in tennis when she was just four years old, after she watched Serena Williams win the 2009 Australian Open on television.

She started playing tennis when she was around seven, and decided she wanted to pursue it as a career. She went on to win the "Little Mo" eight-and-under nationals tournament at the age of eight.

Coco became the youngest ever player to reach the main draw at Wimbledon in 2019 by qualifying as a wildcard at the age of 15 years and 3 months.

Whilst there she beat one of her heroes, five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams in straight sets.

Getty Images

Coco has set her sights on a Grand Slam win in 2023, but she'll have to beat her pal Emma to do it!

"I talk to her pretty much at all the tournaments," said Coco speaking about Emma. "I didn't really know her that well in juniors, but I've got to talk to her more on tour now.

"Obviously she's gone through a lot of pressure, bursting onto the scene. I feel like probably more than I have experienced coming to win a slam."

Who else is through in the Australian Open?

Getty Images Rafael Nadal was full of praise for the young British competitior

British number one Cameron Norrie beat French teenager Luca van Assche 7-6 (7-3) 6-0 6-3 in his opening match.

Defending champion Rafael Nadal is through to the second round, after narrowly beating Britain's Jack Draper 7-5 2-6 6-4 6-1.

Speaking about the match Nadal said: "I played one of the toughest possible opponents in the first round. He is young, he has power and has a great future ahead. We will see him play for many years ahead."

Britain's Kyle Edmund and Harriet Dart are out after losing their first matches, and Australian world Number 21 Nick Kyrgios announced he has had to withdraw from the competition with a knee injury.