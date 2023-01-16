Dancing on Ice: Who faces the dreaded skate off?

ITV/Shutterstock

A new season of Dancing on Ice has officially begun!

The first show was full of the usual glitz and glamour as six of the 11 celebrities took to the ice to show off their new skills.

Next week will see the remaining five contestants compete before the first skate-off of the season.

Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock Joey Essex scored 27 out of a possible 40 points

Reality star Joey Essex and his partner Vanessa Bauer kicked off the show with a suave 1920s inspired number.

The routine featured some pretty impressive moves including a lunge and a lift.

Judge and ex Strictly star Oti Mabuse said: "You were stylish, you were really present, you were charming."

ITV Patsy Palmer scored 21 out of a possible 40 points

Next up was actress and DJ, Patsy Palmer and her partner Matt Evers.

She found herself near the bottom of the leader board after the judges commented on how nervous she looked!

Ashley Banjo said: "It's week one and I love you, I love watching you, you have something you can't teach, the energy the vibe, the presence."

ITV Michelle Heaton scored 19 out of a possible 40 points

Also failing to score highly this week was former pop star Michelle Heaton and her partner Lucsz Rozycki.

It was a high energy routine but nerves seemed to get in the way again.

Judge Christopher Dean said he wants to see "a bit more commitment."

ITV Siva Kaneswaran scored 24 out of a possible 40 points

The Wanted star, Siva Kaneswaran, impressed the judges with his technical skating moves as he performed with his partner Klabera Komini.

The judges said they think he has "a lot to bring to the competition."

ITV Nile scored a huge 29.5 out of a possible 40 points

Clinching the top spot and earning the most points from the judges this week was Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson and his partner Olivia Smart.

They scored a whopping 29.5 out of a possible 40 points.

Ashley Banjo said: "Sometimes you see a performance and have to remind yourself you're in week one."

ITV Ekin-Su scored 21.5 out of a possible 40 points

But the celebrity to have found themselves fighting for a place in the competition next week was reality star, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and her partner Brendyn Hatfield.

Despite being in the middle of the leader board with a modest score of 21.5 for their performance, the public vote has landed her in the skate-off.

She'll go up against one of the five celebs taking to the ice next week.

The week one leader board Nile and Olivia: 29.5 Joey and Vanessa: 27 Siva and Klabera: 24 Ekin-Su and Brendyn: 21.5 Patsy and Matt: 21 Michelle and Lucsz: 19

Left to skate are:

Ex-footballer John Fashanu and professional Alexandra Schauman

Coronation Street actress Mollie Gallagher and professional Sylvain Longchambon

Comedian Darren Harriott and professional Tippy Packard

Drag queen The Vivienne and professional Colin Grafton

West End musical performer Carley Stenson and professional Mark Hanretty.

At the end of the next episode the couples with the lowest combined score from each show will compete in a skate-off to see who leaves the competition.