UK weather: Colder weather on its way this week

Getty Images Make sure you wrap up warm and take care on icy surfaces!

Brrrr! It's about to get chillier here in the UK!

The Met Office - who monitor the weather in the UK - have given yellow weather warnings for ice for the whole of the UK until 10:00am on Monday.

Snow is expected to hit parts of Scotland, and there is a chance that heavy rain in south-east England could turn to snow.

Weather experts are warning people to take care when travelling into school or work, because of slippery icy surfaces.

Check out Jenny's tips on how to walk on slippery ice like a penguin! (from 2019)

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said people should leave plenty of time for their journeys, due to "a risk of snow on high ground and slippery surfaces on lower areas".

The chilly temperatures follow a week of wetness which caused flooding in parts of the UK - with more than 140 flood alerts still active.

In northern Scotland, a yellow warning for snow and ice is in place until Wednesday morning.

The rest of the week is predicted to be cold with patchy showers, especially in northern areas, until things get a bit warmer again at the weekend.