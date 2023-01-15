The Masked Singer UK: Who was voted off this week?

BANDICOOT TV/ITV

Cat and Mouse became the third and fourth contestants have been eliminated from the 2023 series of The Masked Singer.

On Saturday night's episode, Knitting and Cat and Mouse ended up in the bottom two, before the judges decided who to vote out.

The judges opted to save Knitting after their performance of "Memories" from Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical Cats.

They seemed less impressed with Cat and Mouse who sang "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" by Shawn Mendes - and so decided to send the duo home

This meant it was time to reveal their identity by taking off the masks...and it was musicians Martin and Shirlie Kemp.

The pair were both part of very famous pop acts in the 1980s - with Martin part of a band called Spandau Ballet.

He also went on to star in Eastenders for four years playing a character called Steve Owen between 1998-2002, and has appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox.

The couple have been married for 34 years

His wife Shirlie is best known for being a former backing singer of the group Wham! - who originally released the song Last Christmas, which you're likely to have heard over the festive period - and one half of the 1980s pop duo, Pepsi & Shirlie.

They are both in their 60s and have been married since 1988, becoming the first ever two-person team to compete on the series.

They said they had wanted to take part in the show to embarrass their son Roman Kemp, who is a well-known radio host and television personality.

The judges found the pair hard to identify, with judges Jonathan Ross guessing it was EastEnders stars Adam Woodyatt and Maisie Smith.

Fellow judge Mo Gilligan said he has recognised Martin from Celebrity Gogglebox but after being unmasked, Martin said some of the guesses on the show were "way out".

Despite being a long-time performer Shirlie said: "I've never done anything so nerve-wracking in my life."

But judge Rita reassured her, saying "Oh you did so well! You sang beautifully, by the way".

So far only a couple of star acts have been unmasked - with former footballer and commentator Chris Kamara being revealed as Ghost and Piece of Cake unveiled as Scottish singer and actress Lulu,

Who has been your favourite so far?