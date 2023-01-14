Floods: Have you been affected by flooding where you live?

A flooded playground in Shrewsbury on Friday

People across the UK have been told to prepare for more rain, flooding and cold weather in the coming days.

The Environment Agency has issued 91 flood warnings - mainly in west and southwest England - and 170 flood alerts.

Yellow Met Office rain warnings are also currently in place across most of western England and Wales.

The bad weather has already damaged hundreds of homes and left many without power.

Flooding

England

Devon has been one of the areas already hit by flooding, including the town of Tiverton, where several roads were covered in water after the River Exe burst its banks.

Some businesses have also had to close including the Anchor Inn Pub in Exebridge, Devon after it was left with four inches of water inside, and a depth of "up to three feet" outside.

Flooding also forced a railway line to close between Totnes and Plymouth earlier in the week, although services were reportedly "returning to normal" on Friday afternoon.

PA Media Parts of the UK face ice and heavy rain, and the risk of flooding like here at the River Parrett in Somerset

In Withypool in Somerset a section of an ancient footbridge over the River Barle washed away after heavy rain.

The Environment Agency gave flood warnings - including those for groundwater flooding, as well as for areas close to rivers such as the Avon, Severn and Wye.

What's the difference between and flood warning and a flood alert? A flood warning means that flooding is expected, so you should take action for example doing things like - Moving vehicles to higher ground if it's safe to do so

People moving themselves and pets to safety

Move important items upstairs or to a safe place in the property

Turning off gas, electricity and water supplies if it's safe to do so; never touch an electrical switch if you're standing in water

Putting up property protection products such as flood barriers, or air brick covers, use them now A flood alert means you need to prepare because flooding is possible.

The West Midlands had already been hit by flooding, but people are braced for river levels rising at the weekend which could make the situation worse.

Some flood warnings and alerts are also in place further north, including in Keswick in the Lake District, Yorkshire.

A yellow weather warning for rain also covers part of the south-west of England and north-west England until midday on Saturday.

Ross Jones of SY View River levels were high on Friday at Atcham Bridge in Shropshire

Wales

Natural Resources Wales has issued seven flood warnings across south and mid Wales, while a Met Office yellow rain warning is in place across much of the country.

A golf driving range near Cowbridge, west of Cardiff, flooded after the River Ely burst its banks.

Manager and pro golfer Aled Griffiths told BBC Radio Wales: "If we had more rain yesterday lunchtime I think we'd have been underwater."

Scotland and Northern Ireland

There are also three flood warnings in place in Scotland for Callander to Stirling, Callender and Whitesands.

Flood alerts are in place in Ayrshire and Arran, Central, Argyll and Bute, Dumfries and Galloway, Orkney, the Scottish Borders, and West Central Scotland.

The Met Office has issued a yellow rain and wind warning for Northern Ireland on Saturday and Sunday.

Getty Images Goalposts were all that was still visible on this piece of land in Wales, with everything else underwater

Colder temperatures

BBC Weather's Matt Taylor said while the persistent rain would ease away on Saturday, the weather was going to turn "much colder" in the days ahead.

An alert for severe cold weather has also been issued for England from Sunday evening, as temperatures drop.

It will remain in place across much of the country until Thursday morning, with the warning the cold could increase health risks for vulnerable people and disrupt some services.

The Met Office warned there was a 70% chance of severely cold weather, icy conditions and heavy snow from 6PM on Sunday until 9AM on Thursday.

After a spell of wet and mild weather to start 2023, a brief cold spell will change the feel of our weather across the UK for a few days next week Helen Caughey , Met Office

Helen Caughey from the Met Office said it will "certainly feel cold in all regions too, with the northerly winds creating a notable wind chill" - although the colder spell is expected not to last that long.

