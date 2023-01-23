play
'Let's go meet a world-famous pianist!'

Press-packer Alfie is visually impaired, which means he struggles to see.

He is currently learning the piano by reading notes using braille, and went to speak to Rachel Starritt - a world famous pianist - who is blind.

Braille is a system of raised dots which enables a blind person or someone with a visual impairment to read and write.

They use their fingers to feel the shape of the dots, which tells them what the words are.

Alfie asked Rachel for some piano-learning tips, and got the chance to play a piece with her!

