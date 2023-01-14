UFOs: US government examines more than 500 UFO reports

Getty Images We know them as UFOs (unidentified flying objects) but experts call them UAPs

The US government is looking into more than 500 reports of UFO sightings.

That's more than triple the amount being looked into when the first report on unidentified aerial phenomena was released in 2021!

Lots of the sightings have been put down to pretty standard things like balloons or drones but hundreds are still unexplained.

Do you think you've ever seen a UFO? Let us know in the comments below!

Getty Images The report was written by a task force set up by the US Department of Defence

What's in the report?

You might know them as UFOs but experts call them UAPs - unidentified aerial phenomena.

The report on UAPs was first released in the summer of 2021, when there were records of 144 sightings.

Since then there have been a further 247 reports while another 119 from the past 17 years were found buried in old records.

Most of the new reports have come from US navy and air force pilots.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Footage of a UFO caught on camera which was released by the US government in 2021

Around 200 of the reports weren't very exciting at all - either caused by aerial clutter (birds, weather events, plastic bags), drones or balloons.

There are some that remain unexplained though and rather than worrying it might be a new alien race beaming down to earth, US officials are concerned some may be caused by spy technology from other countries.

The report said: "Some of these uncharacterized UAP appear to have demonstrated unusual flight characteristics or performance capabilities, and require further analysis.

"Many reports lack enough detailed data to enable attribution of UAP with high certainty," meaning the unexplained reports could still be put down to weird weather or faulty sensors.