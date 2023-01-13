play
Brit Awards 2023 nominations announced

The 2023 Brit Awards nominations are here! There are 12 prizes up for grabs including the highly notable Best Album award.

Harry Styles has been nominated for four awards this year which is tied with Isle of Wight based indie band Wet Leg.

There have been some controversies this year too, after all the nominations for Best Artist are men, after the awards for Best Female and Best Male categories were merged last year.

Shanequa's here to tell you everything you need to know.

