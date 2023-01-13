Scientists work out why chocolate feels so smooth when you eat it

Getty Images

It comes in all shapes, sizes, even colours and millions of us enjoy eating it during all times of the year.

But now scientist think they've worked out why chocolate isn't just so tasty - it also feels so good to eat.

Researchers at the University of Leeds looked at the process that takes place when the treat is eaten and focused on texture rather than taste.

They claim that where the fat lies within the chocolate helps to create a smooth and enjoyable experience.

When chocolate is in contact with the tongue, it releases a fatty film that coats the tongue and other surfaces in the mouth giving it that smooth taste.

But the scientists working on the study think that fat deeper inside a piece of chocolate doesn't play much of a role in that sensation when you taste it.

The hope is that manufacturers can alter chocolate, reducing its fat content to make it healthier.

Anwesha Sarkar, from School of Food Science and Nutrition at Leeds, said: "You can use that knowledge to design food with better taste, texture or health benefits.

"If a chocolate has 5% fat or 50% fat it will still form droplets in the mouth and that gives you the chocolate sensation.

"We are showing that the fat layer needs to be on the outer layer of the chocolate, this matters the most, followed by effective coating of the cocoa particles by fat, these help to make chocolate feel so good.

The team at the university used an artificial "tongue-like surface" for their research and hope the same equipment could be used to investigate other foods that change texture as you eat them - such as ice cream, margarine and cheese.

